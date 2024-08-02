Hungary Is Gearing Up for Europe's Biggest Fireworks Show

"Hungary is organizing Europe's grandest fireworks show this year on August 20, which will also be one of the largest fireworks extravaganzas in the world," Zoltan Kovacs, state secretary for international communications and relations, announced at the press conference on the celebrations marking the founding of the country and the feast of Hungary's first king St Stephen of the Arpad house. The state secretary stressed that the operational team responsible for the security of the event had already begun its work back in June, but that many thousands of other staff members would also be helping to ensure the safety of Hungarians.

If the weather does not cooperate, organizers will not take any risks, as the safety of the Hungarian people is a top priority, and they have both the technological requirements and the personnel to ensure this,

the state secretary underlined.

International Communications and Relations State Secretary Zoltan Kovacs said that Hungarians can enjoy Europe's biggest fireworks extravaganza on August 20, 2024 (Photo: Attila Polyak)

Record visitor numbers expected

St Stephen's Day is one of the most important events in Hungary in terms of interest and participation numbers, the politician said, because August 20 is not only the country's birthday, but has grown into a series of festivals and events that reflects on the circumstances of the past 14 years.

"There is every hope that the 2019 attendance record will be broken, as this year's numbers are expected to surpass the turnout for the last pre-Covid August 20 celebrations,"

he said.

According to Zoltan Kovacs, the pull of primarily Budapest and Lake Balaton has resulted in never before seen domestic holiday makers and foreign tourists visiting Hungary to the fact that never before have so many Hungarians been on holiday and never before have so many foreign tourists visited Hungary. Those who come to our country know that they can expect hospitality and high quality, with events that would be worthy of a visit anywhere in the world. He also stressed that quality programs had been organized with a special focus on Hungarians and foreigners arriving from abroad, many of whom had booked their accommodation for the public holiday years in advance. Hundreds of program elements will be held in 19 locations, he added.

World-class elements in the fireworks show

Ferenc Toth, managing director of NUVU Ltd, the pyrotechnics company entrusted with the show, said that the meticulous preparations had started with great care, resulting in a show that will consist of seven acts, tied together by a fabulous audio play of Hungarian history. The music accompaniment is derived from folk songs and the audience can also expect a spectacular drone show.

The pyrotechnic extravaganza will run for a five-kilometer stretch from Petofi Bridge north to the shouthern third of Margaret Island. Crowds will enjoy an almost identical view from either bank of the Danube, and there will also be a light show on the Parliament building.

The managing director explained that 45 530 separate pyrotechnic effects will be visible, launched from three Danube bridges, Liberty, Elisabeth and Margaret Bridge, requiring 300 kilometers of electric wires.

Regarding safety, Ferenc Toth stressed that all pyrotechnic devices are EU-certified and comply with the strictest EU safety standards. The fireworks are controlled by a digital computer, which can be stopped at any moment if necessary. For example if winds kicked up to 45 km/h, the show would either not be started or would be halted immediately, he said.

Family focus

St Stephen's Day celebrations Ambassador Vajk Szente said that among the gastronomy events, the most enticing cuisine will be on offer at the Csardafestival in the city center on the Pest side, while on the Buda side between the Chain Bridge and Dobrentei Square the Hungarian Flavors Street will have the best in dishes from the Carpathian Basin and will also be providing a chance to taste this year's national bread and national cakes. A multitude of programs are offered with families in mind, among which he highlighted the Holy Right Golden Train exhibit [Holy Right is the incorrupt fist of St Stephen of Hungary] on Alkotmany Street, where as part of the Walk of Cities the flags of all the country's municipalities, including those from settlements beyond the current borders are also on display.

This year again, the Pannonia ship will be open to the public during the celebration weekend, and one of the country's largest folk crafts festivals, the Festival of Folk Arts, will evoke the atmosphere of the fairs of yesteryear in the Buda Castle district. For those interested in military history, the organizers recommend the Heroes' Way on the Toth Arpad promenade also on Buda Castle Hill. In addition, the Millenaris Park will be transformed into an artists' garden for the weekend, where fashion and design will take center stage.

Varazsliget is back again this year offering a wide range of activities for families with children in the City Park (Varosliget), where the little ones can take a peek into King Stephen's courtyard and enroll in the Prince and Princess Training School.

Visitors to the festivities will be able to purchase food and drinks at reasonable prices at the venues. The organizers are committed to providing affordable entertainment for all so that we can all celebrate Hungary's birthday together.

A huge party is in store at the free Edda Muvek concert, and Zseda will also perform at the festivities (Photo: Attila Polyáak)

Also happening

Music for all

Adrienn Zsedenyi (Zseda), also an ambassador of the St Stephen's Day celebrations, said that she had already participated in the first ever National Cake of Hungary awards ceremony 15 years ago and is delighted to be invited again this year, and that her performance is also included in the musical programs on offer. There will be five main venues for music this year.

For four days, the Taban will host the Retro Festival, centering on Hungary's music from the '70s, '80s and '90s, with four headliners: the Edda Muvek, Ferenc Demjen, Elso Emelet and TNT.

On August 18, the Mandoki Soulmates will give a concert on Szent Istvan Square, and the Road Movie Live will once again be held, where the cream of the Hungarian music scene including Zseda, the Bagossy Brothers, Honeybeast, Parno Graszt and Curtis will delight audiences. In the Philosopher's Garden there will be classical and jazz music, while in Vigado Square there will be bar piano music and electronic music fans will be able to party to performances at the Szabad ret festival.

The National Bread, Cake and Sugar-free Cake

Jozsef Septe, president of the Hungarian Bakers' Association, said that their main event is the St Stephen's Day Bread Competition, which draws many young baking professionals. The competition was open to products that comply with the requirements of the Hungarian Food Codex and that contain only Hungarian, all natural ingredients.

The panel of experts found the bread of Balmaz Bakery from Balmazujvaros to be the best.

The products can first be sampled by the public on the Hungarian Flavors Street, but hopefully also at other locations in the country, with the ultimate aim of the winning products available nationwide after August 20.

This year's winning National Bread was created and baked in Balmazujvaros (Photo: Attila Polyak)

Adam Pataki, board member of the Hungarian Confectioners' Association, said that the winner of this year's 18th annual

National Cake of Hungary competition is the dessert called 'Poppy Blossom',

created by Alfred Kovacs at the Edes Vonal confectionery in Vac. The master confectioner was inspired by the blackcurrants and poppy seed pastry his grandmother used to make for him as a child. The cake will be available to taste from August 19 with the Confectioners' Association website showing which cake shops around the country have it on offer; the recipe will also be made public from the end of the year.

'Poppy Blossom' wins in Hungary's 2024 National Cake of the Year competition (Photo: Attila Polyak)

Laszlo Nandori, chairman of the jury deciding the Hungary's Sugar-Free Cake competition, said that the goal is to provide a lasting taste experience with the sugar-free cakes, while keeping both carbohydrate and sugar content low, and this year's winner fully met that criteria.

This year, the 'Green Raspberry' was voted the best sugar-free cake in the country and is the creation of Adam Novak and Laszlo Csonka from Szeged. The dessert contains pistachio mousse, rose water and white chocolate and is covered in raspberry glaze.

The master confectioners made the winning caked at the Reok Artisan Confectionery and Cafe, which also received the Golden Whisk Award from the Confectioners' Association.