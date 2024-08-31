Ukrajnaorosz–ukrán háborúháborúmigrációMagyarország
Why the European Migration System Doesn't Work

"Europe's asylum and migration system is clearly not working and a legal and political review is needed in order to meet today's challenges," Hungary's EU affairs minister said Friday on his Facebook page, giving details of his statement to the Austrian newspaper Kurier.

2024. 08. 31.
Hungarian EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka (Source: Facebook/Janos Boka)
According to Janos Boka's post, in the Kurier interview he stated that the European system has managed to avoid total collapse thanks in part to Hungary's border protection efforts.

"Hungary's situation is not easy, as the European Court of Justice has penalized Hungary for its continuous efforts so far," he noted, pointing out that if the country loses control over its borders and can no longer decide who enters its territory and who does not, the costs and risks would be much higher than the fine itself.

The European Union must act as an independent, strategic actor in the ongoing war in Ukraine, and to this end it is of the utmost importance to have a direct line of communication with all parties involved,

he explained his position, adding that Hungary, as a neighbor of Ukraine and a country particularly affected by the economic effects of the war, has the right to play an active role in finding a solution. He recalled that the Hungarian prime minister had made bilateral visits first to Kyiv, then to Moscow, Beijing and the United States to seek information on the possibility of a ceasefire and peace talks to bring the conflict to an end as soon as possible.

He also stressed that Hungary is currently and will continue to fulfill its international and EU obligations towards Ukrainian citizens seeking protection in Hungary.

In the minister's assessment, the Hungarian EU Presidency is doing its job pragmatically and professionally, despite the political noise and the series of attacks on the Hungarian Presidency.

Hungary has an interest in the success of the EU, he stressed, noting that the organization is successful when its institutions function properly and in accordance with the Treaties.

We are ready to cooperate with all EU institutions that, like us, work for the interests of the Union and its member states according to the letter and spirit of the Treaties,

the minister disclosed what he told the Austrian newspaper.

Cover photo: Hungarian EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka (Source: Facebook/Janos Boka)

 

