Why the European Migration System Doesn't Work

According to Janos Boka's post, in the Kurier interview he stated that the European system has managed to avoid total collapse thanks in part to Hungary's border protection efforts.

"Hungary's situation is not easy, as the European Court of Justice has penalized Hungary for its continuous efforts so far," he noted, pointing out that if the country loses control over its borders and can no longer decide who enters its territory and who does not, the costs and risks would be much higher than the fine itself.

The European Union must act as an independent, strategic actor in the ongoing war in Ukraine, and to this end it is of the utmost importance to have a direct line of communication with all parties involved,

he explained his position, adding that Hungary, as a neighbor of Ukraine and a country particularly affected by the economic effects of the war, has the right to play an active role in finding a solution. He recalled that the Hungarian prime minister had made bilateral visits first to Kyiv, then to Moscow, Beijing and the United States to seek information on the possibility of a ceasefire and peace talks to bring the conflict to an end as soon as possible.