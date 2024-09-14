Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in his office at the Carmelite monastery in Budapest on Friday, the PM's press chief told Hungary's state news agency MTI.
PM Orban in Talks with IMF Managing Director on Action Against Division into Blocs
Hungary's PM received Kristalina Georgieva in his office at the Carmelite monastery in Budapest.
The sides assessed the situation of the global economy and international trade.
They agreed that war and tensions have weakened multilateral cooperation, resulting in an increasing number of attacks on the global multilateral trade system, and that the world could not allow its division into opposing blocs,
the press chief added.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva (Photo:MTI/Vivien Cher Benko)
További IN ENGLISH híreink
A téma legfrissebb híreiTovább az összes cikkhez
Busing Migrants Is Not a Hungarian Invention
In response to the the ruling by the European Court of Justice, Hungary's government is set to bus migrants to Brussels.
Chancellor Scholz Comes Up Short, Disintegration Continues
Hiding behind the slogan of democracy, the West ignores the will of people.
PM Orban: Hungary to Rank Third in Economic Growth Next Year
The only enemy we have is war, Prime Minister Orban emphasized.
Protecting Intangible Cultural Heritage Is Key, Says Top Diplomat
Safeguarding cultural heritage is among the key priorities of Hungary's EU Presidency.
Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!
- Iratkozzon fel hírlevelünkre
- Csatlakozzon hozzánk Facebookon és Twitteren
- Kövesse csatornáinkat Instagrammon, Videán, YouTube-on és RSS-en
Heti összefoglaló: élmezőnyben Magyarország, nem szorulunk rá az orosz gázra és újjáépül a Miskolctapolcai fürdő
Kiderült Verhofstadt féltve őrzött titka, a magyarfóbiás politikus kimutatta a foga fehérjét
„Nem biztos, hogy öngyilkos lett” - Megszólalt az eltűnt, majd holtan talált Balázs édesanyja
Moszkva megtette az óvintézkedéseket, és kész válaszcsapást mérni Kijevre vagy szövetségeseire + videó
„Én eddig nem bírtam…” Így vélekednek most a rajongók Krausz Gáborról
Most már biztos: Ukrajna miatt tört darabokra a nagy magyar terv
Szoboszlai sosem felejti el, amit Guardiola mondott róla
Megtagadták Sven-Göran Eriksson utolsó kívánságát
A Magyar Péter vezette Diákhitel Központtól dőltek a milliók a Tisza párt jelenlegi szervezőjéhez
Itt az orosz bejelentés a harmadik világháborúról
Szlovákia fontos üzenetet küldött Magyarországnak – ettől le fog esni az Európai Bizottság álla
Lotfi Begi sistergős jobbegyenest adott Orbán ellenfeleinek
Címoldalról ajánljukTovább az összes cikkhez
Busing Migrants Is Not a Hungarian Invention
In response to the the ruling by the European Court of Justice, Hungary's government is set to bus migrants to Brussels.
Chancellor Scholz Comes Up Short, Disintegration Continues
Hiding behind the slogan of democracy, the West ignores the will of people.
PM Orban: Hungary to Rank Third in Economic Growth Next Year
The only enemy we have is war, Prime Minister Orban emphasized.
Protecting Intangible Cultural Heritage Is Key, Says Top Diplomat
Safeguarding cultural heritage is among the key priorities of Hungary's EU Presidency.