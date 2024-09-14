Kristalina GeorgievaOrbán ViktorNemzetközi ValutaalapvilággazdaságIMF
PM Orban in Talks with IMF Managing Director on Action Against Division into Blocs

Hungary's PM received Kristalina Georgieva in his office at the Carmelite monastery in Budapest.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 09. 14. 10:43
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva (Photo:MTI/Vivien Cher Benko)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in his office at the Carmelite monastery in Budapest on Friday, the PM's press chief told Hungary's state news agency MTI.

 

NAGY Márton; GEORGIEVA, Krisztalina; ORBÁN Viktor
Viktor Orban in talks with IMF managing director (Photo: MTI/Vivien Cher Benko)

The sides assessed the situation of the global economy and international trade.

They agreed that war and tensions have weakened multilateral cooperation, resulting in an increasing number of attacks on the global multilateral trade system, and that the world could not allow its division into opposing blocs, 

the press chief added.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva (Photo:MTI/Vivien Cher Benko)

 

