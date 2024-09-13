PM Orban: Hungary to Rank Third in Economic Growth Next Year

– In Hungarian politics, the term "neutrality" has often been used over the past hundred years, but it has rarely been applied to the economy. However, the current global situation now justifies the concept of "economic neutrality," Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview on Kossuth Radio's "Good Morning, Hungary" program. Mr. Orban emphasized that Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank, had prepared a report at the request of the EU, which revealed a significant problem: the EU is suffering from a major loss of competitiveness.

– The change in the world order and the rise of Asia are facts we must take into account. The report highlights the advantages Asia holds, PM Orban said, adding that there are two potential solutions: competition or the formation of blocs. For Hungary, the formation of blocs in the region would be a tragedy, as it would marginalize the country and limit its opportunities, he explained.

Hungary must compete, and a united world economy is a good thing,

– Mr. Orban noted, adding that maintaining relations with both the East and the West is essential.

Neutrality serves the Hungarian people

In the past thirty years, our debates have primarily focused on how to secure our place in the Western world. Neutrality has largely been absent from Hungarian public discourse, but the time has come to introduce the concept and apply it in an economic context.

We have to look at the economy through its own logic, not through political logic, and economic neutrality is in the best interest of the Hungarian people,

– Mr. Orban said.