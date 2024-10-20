Hungary DM: Our Country Has a Peace Strategy + Video

"Hungary has a peace strategy," Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky announced at the meeting of NATO Defense Ministers in Brussels.

At the meeting the Hungarian defense minister stated that Hungary supports peace, not war, and that as a committed NATO ally we will do our utmost to strengthen our country, thereby strengthening the defense alliance.

The alliance must continue the work it has started, the DM said, adding more forces, capabilities and investments are needed to achieve the goals set in our defense plans. This requires not only developing national forces, but also strengthening the defense industry.

He pointed out that in deterrence and defense, Hungary is a recognized ally, fulfilling its NATO commitments and playing an active role in bolstering the Eastern flank. Hungarian defense spending already reached two percent of GDP last year and in terms of development, we rank second in the alliance, he stressed.

Hungary is also leading NATO's multinational battlegroup in the country and, together with Slovakia and Croatia, we have established a command post in Szekesfehervar to lead NATO operations regionally,

the DM said. Support for Ukraine was also discussed at the meeting. The minister stressed that the Hungarian government's position on the Russia-Ukraine war remains unchanged: we support all realistic initiatives that can lead to peace in Ukraine. However, we are convinced that Zelensky's victory plan will lead to losses not victory. Our country believes that only real initiatives and dialogue can lead to peace.