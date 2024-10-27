Istvan Simicsko: We Want No Economic Iron Curtain

When in the past the two halves of the world sought conflict and estrangement from time to time instead of cooperation, Hungary through no fault of its own, was driven to the periphery, became a buffer zone, and found itself behind a wall erected against each other by the world's great powers, he pointed out. Today, Brussels is not interested in Hungary's economic independence and wants to see trade relations with China and Russia severed, he said.

This would entail serious consequences: an energy crisis, high inflation, skyrocketing food prices. We do not want an economic iron curtain,

stressed the politician from the co-ruling Christian Democrats.

The national consultation survey aims to find out what direction citizens think is right on important issues, and what decisions they expect the government to make. Those who fill in the questionnaires and return them by post or electronically will have their views reflected when the results are processed. The result will be taken into account by the government when making decisions. It is therefore important that as many people as possible participate in the consultation,

said Istvan Simicsko in the context of the national consultation survey to be launched on Monday.