Leftists Slowly Realizing That Viktor Orban Was Right

Last night, Istvan Gegeny, director of Szemlelek media outlet and political analyst Attila Tibor Nagy were Egon Ronai's guests on ATV's news analysis program. The two openly left-wing experts, said that time has vindicated the Hungarian prime minister on his handling of the migration issue.

What Viktor Orban predicted back in 2015 about migration has become a reality across Europe. The current coalition government crisis in Germany and the rise of the AfD is precisely because, among other things, there are too many refugees and migrants in Germany, and this is something that certain political circles there are finding very difficult to bear,

host Egon Ronai opened, to which Attila Tibor Nagy added that enthusiasm for immigration has also seen a marked declined across Europe. The left-leaning analyst added that the mood regarding immigration in Germany is very much darker and gloomier than in 2015.

In Germany, the Social Democratic chancellor is already talking about the need to send back or deport illegal migrants in large numbers and to reduce the pace of immigration,

the analyst noted. In response to his statements, Istvan Gegeny stressed that many European leaders should acknowledge that Viktor Orban has spoken a lot of truths about migration in recent years.

That's why, on the migration issue, for example, instead of pushing Viktor Orban aside or sending him out for coffee, they should take him a bit more seriously,

the news outlet director stated.

Viktor Orban's position in 2015-16 has been considerably vindicated by time. It is clearly visible in Western countries that if peoples of widely different thinking, languages, cultures and religions are mixed together, it is very difficult to process for even a very developed political system,

the analyst said, pointing out that Jewish leaders in Germany are constantly drawing attention to the fact that since immigration has increased, i.e. since the ratio of the Muslim population has continued to grow, especially since the immigration boom of '15, anti-Semitism in Germany has been on the rise and is now posing a serious problem in everyday life.

You don't have to be a Fidesz supporter [to see this]. Surveys in Germany, the president of the Jewish Council of Germany has repeatedly said that anti-Semitism has risen to a level where synagogues are not always safe. Well, if somebody wearing a kippah tried to walk around in, say, Neukolln, Berlin, it might not end well,

Attila Tibor Nagy concluded.