PM Orban: Trump's Victory So Huge, It’s Visible from the Moon and Mars + video

– Those who spent two years trying to convince the world that war is good, peace is bad, sanctions are beneficial, and that criticizing sanctions is wrong are now struggling to persuade the world otherwise,” Viktor Orban told Hungary's public on Kossuth Radio this morning. According to the prime minister, the past two years of war have inflicted significant harm on the world and on Hungary.

– If Donald Trump had won the U.S. election four years ago, there would have been no war in Ukraine because the United States would have had a strong leader. We have paid a high price for these four years. But that is now over. Donald Trump’s victory is so monumental that it’s visible not only from the Moon, but also from Mars, Mr. Orban declared.

If America’s new president wants peace instead of war, if he pursues anti-migration and pro-family policies, it will make a mark on the world.

– he added. He emphasized that war is currently the most pressing issue, adding that he does not believe that the United States will support it further, as “Donald Trump hates war.”

– This war will affect us as well, as Europe alone cannot finance it. The number of those remaining silent is growing, as is the number of those who believe we must adapt to the new situation. And so here we are, who have advocated for peace from the beginning,” Mr. Orban remarked.

Assessing the international summit currently underway in Budapest, PM Orban said it was “disciplined and precise,” a forum where “everyone will leave knowing that they have visited a fantastic country with a great people.” The leaders attending the summit are well-versed in history and aware that they are guests of a great culture. He recalled that just four months ago, he visited Moscow and Kyiv, and spoke with the Chinese and Turkish presidents, U.S. President Joe Biden, and Donald Trump.

– It was clear to me even then what would happen, and today, things have unfolded exactly as I predicted, Mr. Orban said. This foresight is not because we have supernatural abilities, but because by communicating, we understand what is likely to happen, he emphasized, pointing out that today, the greatest problem is a lack of communication.

Within the EU, no one besides Hungary was prepared for the current situation, so important decisions must be made swiftly, in a short timeframe.

Next year will be fantastic

There is a direct connection between the changes happening around the world and the money people have in their pockets, PM orban said. “Had there been no war, the economy in Europe would be in a much better shape,” he noted.

Mr. Orban highlighted that if the Democrats had won the American election, the current turmoil would continue, adding however that,

but with Trump’s victory, a peace budget is now possible.

– There are things we can accomplish next year that we couldn’t have imagined before, he added. He underscored that the implementation of the Sandor Demjan program, affordable housing options, and the increase of wages’ purchasing power were all made possible by international changes.

– We had an accurate understanding as to what will happen, and we braced ourselves for it. We have a 21-point economic action plan that will positively impact people’s lives. Pointing out that next year will be fantastic is no exaggeration, because we the necessary international conditions have been established, Mr. Orban explained.

He predicted that there will still be disputes on the U.S.-China issue but believes an agreement will eventually be reached, which is something Hungary also wishes. “It’s not necessary to take sides with disputing parties,” he noted. He expressed that even serious people tend to conform to other countries rather than basing their positions on Hungary’s stance.

Why shouldn’t we stand on our own side?

– PM Orban asked, calling the representation of Hungary’s interests his most important duty.

Photo: Prime Minister's Press Office/Benko Vivien Cher

Great opportunities lie ahead

If people were asked why politicians exist, the answer would likely be that some people’s role is to try to understand the future, PM Orban said. “It may not always seem that way in today’s world, but politicians's job, in theory, is to consider what will happen next,” he noted. And, after this, politicians should create action plans.

That’s what I am working on and I can say that we understood what the future holds, we created good plans, and people have great opportunities ahead of them,

– Mr. Orban stated. He argued that Europe is neither mentally nor politically prepared to make the decisions that it will soon need to make.

Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who previously wrote a study on the decline in Europe’s competitiveness, will also visit Budapest. According to Mr. Draghi, the core of Europe’s problems is that a company in Europe pays four times as much for gas and three times as much for electricity as a comparable U.S. company. This needs to be remedied, which requires an entirely new energy regulation, PM Orban asserted. He explained that Hungary’s lower gas and electricity prices provide a competitive edge that can be best appreciated when viewed from the international stage.

Sensible majority of Hungarians stand behind government

Regarding the issue of migration, PM Orban highlighted that the Italian government had also passed excellent laws that would help curb migration. However, the Italian courts have referred these to Brussels, where a federalist judicial culture will likely declare the laws in question incompatible with EU regulations.

We have rebelled against this,

– Mr. Orban said, noting that Hungary has received similar treatment on the issue of migration. He added that this is why certain Hungarian politicians seek to align with Brussels, but so far, we have been able to defend ourselves successfully.

PM Orban also touched on the ongoing national consultation survey, stating that the Hungarian government’s strength, and the strength of its position, depend on the degree of public support. “I can stand up to Brussels because I have the sensible majority of Hungarians behind the government,” he said.

He recalled that

Brussels wants to eliminate family-support measures and the taxes on multinational corporations, costs which would then fall to Hungarian citizens to cover.

– In order to defend ourselves, people must make clear that they stand with the government. This is why the national consultation is important,” Mr. Orban declared, urging everyone to participate in the consultation process, thereby strengthening the Hungarian government.