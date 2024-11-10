Why Foreigners Are Moving to Lake Balaton

The LikeBalaton portal's series of reports endeavored to find out how the people they interviewed came to our country, what they do, and especially how they see us.

Konstantin Kashin and Natalia Staroseltceva are part of the cultural tapestry of Keszthely

(Photo by Konstantin Kashin and Natalia Staroseltceva)

Konstantin Kashin and Natalia Staroseltceva moved to Keszthely in November 2015 after seeing photos and falling in love with the town. They had lived in Perm, an industrial city in the Urals, and then near the Russian Arctic Circle.

Konstantin is a computer programmer, whose hobby is photography, while Natalia is an interior and advertising designer, who spends her free time painting and making animated films.

They love Hungary and Zala County, especially the natural beauty surrounding Lake Balaton, the historical places and the local people.

They have already had several exhibitions in Keszthely, where they have become focal figures of the local cultural life.

Their grown-up daughters often visit them, and always talk about the region with rapture. "Unfortunately, we speak very little Hungarian, but the genuine interest, cordial attitude, smiles and pantomime, as well as the translation program, help us to communicate with friends," Konstantin says with a smile. They have made friends in Keszthely, not only among Hungarians, but also among Russians and Ukrainians.

"Keszthely has become our home," Natalia announces, adding, "and we want to stay here."

They received their permanent residence permits this autumn after a long process. They have a very high opinion of the local people, as the community has welcomed them warmly, supported them through difficult times and celebrated their successes.

A Belgian who came to Lake Balaton on holiday and stayed

Mark Chatel enjoys experiencing the seasons in Zala County

(Photo by Mark Chatel)

Mark Chatel's story involves building a new life that led from Belgium to Hungary. He was born and lived near Ghent in Belgium, halfway between Brussels and the North Sea. Following his mother's death, he inherited a small amount and decided to buy property in another country, feeling that bank savings and stock market investments were not safe. He initially looked for a house in France, Spain and Portugal, but these countries were either too expensive or too difficult for him to access. Then he remembered an earlier experience in Hungary, where he was impressed by the beauty of the landscape, the proximity of Lake Balaton and the hospitality of the people.

In September 2014, he decided on Zala county and quickly found a property in Cserszegtomaj, which he initially intended to use as a holiday home. However, after his divorce, made the move to relocate to Hungary permanently.

"I've been living here since mid-2015 and I'm still absolutely convinced that it was the best decision of my life," Mark exclaims, noting "there's a lot less stress here and I feel I get more oxygen: the landscape is more open than in overcrowded Belgium, the surrounding nature is more beautiful, the climate is better and there's more light. In Belgium there's a saying: 'we know when it's summer, because the rain is warmer than in winter'," he adds.

Mark currently runs two businesses: a successful furniture company in Belgium that supplies specialist furniture to schools, police stations and other institutions. He used to import Belgian foods, but later decided to concentrate on Italian food with his second wife, a Hungarian.

He says that the friendly people, the closeness to nature and the relaxed lifestyle all contribute to his feeling truly at home here.

Mark's plans for the future include spending his retirement years in Hungary, where he feels financially secure and culturally valued.

His heart brought him here

Jorge Alberto Arjona enchants all with his music

(Photo by Annarozsa Meszaros)

Jorge Alberto Arjona is a musician from the Andean region of northern Argentina. He plays traditional Andean instruments: the panpipe and the flute. He wanted to continue his career in France, but met his future wife, a Hungarian woman, and moved to Hungary. He and his wife first lived in Pecs, then in a nearby village, where they settled in a farmhouse. Although their marriage lasted 27 years, they could not reconcile their divergent rhythm of life, but their friendship remained and Jorge stayed in our country.

Music has always had an important role in Jorge's life, who initially worked as a street musician, performing to the delight of audiences in Pecs, Keszthely and other cities. The tranquility and energy of his music brought happiness and joy to many people, especially to those who suffered from sadness or ill health. In the health spa town of Heviz people would sit with their eyes closed absorbing his music.

"In my dreams, I had a persistently recurring image: I was walking on a road and spot a hill, climbing the hill, I see another hill with a small church on top. Then I saw this exact same picture in real life - that's when I felt I had arrived, that I had always wanted to come here," says Jorge, recalling one of the touching experiences that links him to Hungary.