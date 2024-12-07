France Celebrates Notre Dame Reopening in Paris

After 10 p.m. the flames reached one of the cathedral's bell towers, but were contained by midnight, sparing the main structure and bell tower.

"It was like the end of the world."



Nicolas Marang filmed the moment Notre Dame's iconic spire collapsed as a fire engulfed the building.



The cathedral’s artifacts were successfully saved.

Around 500 firefighters fought the blaze, evacuating over 1,000 people from the immediate vicinity of the building. The nearby streets were secured by police and the firefighting units. One firefighter and two police officers sustained minor injuries.

The huge fire was also visible from satellite images.

The cause of the fire remains unknown

The fire is believed to have been the result of an accident related to renovation work, with no suspicion of intentional arson. French authorities found no evidence of arson, and to this day, the most likely explanation is that the fire was linked to the restoration of the spire. Investigations suggest that the blaze may have been caused by a discarded cigarette or a short circuit, possibly in the bell system, which used electricity, or in one of the lifts used by workers. While the investigations are still ongoing, no one has been accused of arson, and it remains possible that the exact cause of the fire will never be determined.

Flames and smoke can be seen as the interior of the Notre-Dame Cathedral continues to burn on April 15, 2019, in the French capital, Paris.

The reconstruction of Notre Dame

The French government initially proposed reconstructing the 19th-century spire of the cathedral with contemporary architectural elements, even launching an architectural contest, which attracted bold and unconventional ideas. However, the plans to modernize the exterior of Notre Dame and the associated designs proved unpopular, leading to the abandonment of this approach. Ultimately, it was decided to restore the spire to its original condition, featuring a lead-covered oak frame topped with a cross and a copper rooster. The medieval attic and the intricate lattice of ancient oak beams were also reconstructed to their original state.

During the restoration, modern fire safety measures were incorporated into the roof structure, addressing the shortcomings of 2019. These included the installation of thermal cameras, fire detection systems, and the use of thicker, more fire-resistant roofing materials.

While most of the post-fire restoration of Notre Dame has been completed, the external renovations will continue for years. The approximately €100 million - in remaining donations - will be used to restore some sections of the cathedral that had deteriorated before the fire, including the sacristy and the flying buttresses.

The restoration, in numbers

Following the fire, around €840 million poured in from around 340,000 donors for the cathedral's restoration, according to the New York Times.

Notre Dame's revonation involved around 250 companies and roughly 2,000 workers and artisans, including architects, carpenters, engineers, stonemasons, painters, goldsmiths, church decorators, steeple specialists, crane operators, organ cleaners, and roofers. Their tasks, among others, included restoring stained glass windows, crafting new lead ornaments for the roof, carving timber beams, and installing dried roof trusses with precision.

There were days when the attached scaffolds held as many as 600 workers,

operating under strict safety and health regulations to ensure that their work with toxic lead dust was carried out without harmful effects.

Workers involved in the reconstruction of France’s historically significant Notre-Dame de Paris gather in the cathedral’s nave following the French president’s speech in Paris on November 29, 2024.

Paris prepares for a grand reopening

The official and religious ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 7. French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a speech in front of the cathedral, addressing Roman Catholic dignitaries, politicians from around the world, and donors who contributed to the restoration. The grand reopening of Notre-Dame is expected to welcome over 40 heads of state and government, religious leaders, and other dignitaries, including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Pope Francis will not attend the event, but as announced by Olivier Ribadeau-Dumas, the cathedral’s rector, a message from the Pope to the French people, sent through the Archbishop of Paris, will be read aloud.

Following the speech, the Archbishop of Paris will strike the cathedral doors with his stick, and a choir will sing Psalm 121 three times.

Then the doors will be opened, and the Archbishop will lead a service, blessing the cathedral's great organ, which survived the fire but had to be cleaned of toxic lead dust.

On Sunday, December 8, a mass will be held to consecrate the altar. President Emmanuel Macron will be joined by around 170 bishops from France and other countries, as well as priests from Paris's 106 parishes.

In the evening, a public mass will be held, marking the first time that visitors will be able to enter the restored cathedral.

French authorities are planning extremely strict security measures around Notre-Dame for the weekend, similar to those for the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics.

As access is limited, the general public will be able to follow the events on large screens, from a distance.

Until December 14, the amusement park honors the cathedral every evening with drone shows, projections, and fireworks.

The bells of Notre-Dame will also ring out loud in Disneyland. The performance, titled Disney Loves Notre-Dame de Paris, will be the first part of the park’s main nighttime show, featuring elements from an iconic cartoon movie inspired by Victor Hugo's The Hunchback of Notre-Dame - writes Le Figaro.

The “secrets” of Notre-Dame's restoration

Among the masterpieces of Notre-Dame is the cathedral’s three large rose windows, which were spared from the fire, along with all but one of the other stained glass windows.

The rose windows

The rose windows, covered in dust and ash, had to be cleaned. However, the stained glass windows remained intact, and they will be restored in the coming years. This delicate work involves several master glassmakers, whose expertise is recognized by UNESCO as part of the world’s intangible cultural heritage.

Miraculously, the three rose windows of Notre-Dame, considered masterpieces of the 13th century, were spared in the 2019 fire.

The cathedral’s three special windows are the only medieval stained glass windows from the 13th century that remain in place, despite having undergone several restorations over the years. Historian Jean Lafond conducted a comprehensive study on their authenticity, which was published in 1959 in the first volume of Corpus Vitrearum-France. After the 2019 tragedy, researchers used, and refined, this analysis during the restoration.

Expert say the windows' impressive size makes them astonishing.

The diameters of the southern and northern rose windows are 13 meters. In the Middle Ages, the use of pointed arches freed the walls from their load-bearing role, creating large openings that were filled with the work of glassmakers.

The elements of the rose windows carry significant meaning, often depicted through Biblical imagery.

Virgin and child

The western rose window, located above the entrance hall and dating from around 1220, is the oldest of the three. It has a diameter of 9.6 meters and includes many reworked sections.

Prophet, with bowed head

The first circle consists of quatrefoil medallions representing the twelve prophets who announced Christ’s incarnation. Two of these date back to the 13th century, including the prophet depicted with his head bowed, wearing yellow and red robes.

A battle of vices and virtues

The upper part of the window shows two crowns, symbolizing the struggle between vices and virtues. This iconography mirrors the sculptures on the central portal of the western façade. Faith is depicted holding a chalice with a green cross, while cowardice is represented by a figure seated on horseback, facing backward.

Le Figaro presents a spectacular animation of the rose window, which can be viewed here.

Notre-Dame’s organ: one of the largest and most famous

Located on the western side of the cathedral, below the rose window, Notre-Dame’s great organ has 115 real registers and nearly 8,000 pipes, making it one of the largest organs in France, sharing the title with the Grand Orgue de Saint Eustache. In terms of registers, it is the largest, though in size and pipe count, it is the second-largest church organ.

After numerous additions and restorations, the organ now consists of 115 registers and 7,952 pipes.

The cathedral's current great organ is the result of multiple successive works by prominent organ builders. François Thierry constructed the current case in 1733, François-Henri Clicquot rebuilt it in 1783, and Aristide Cavaillé-Coll modified it in 1868. Since 1960, Boisseau has restored it, with further work by the Giroud, Emeriau, and Synaptel companies in 1992. Although the 2019 fire spared the organ, it required significant cleaning and restoration work.

Cover photo: Light tests conducted on the facade of the Notre Dame Cathedral as part of preparations for the reopening ceremony in Paris, on December 3, 2024. (Photo: Laurent Caron / Hans Lucas / AFP)