Hungary Played a Key Role in Romania's and Bulgaria’s Schengen Accession

Bulgaria and Romania will become full members of the Schengen Area at the beginning of 2025, a process in which Hungary’s EU presidency and Prime Minister Viktor Orban played a crucial role. Bulgaria has already expressed its gratitude to the Hungarian leader for his support, with Hunor Kelemen also emphasizing Hungary’s essential contribution to the effort.

Edmár Attila
2024. 12. 31. 14:28
Border control in Romania (Photo: AFP)
The long-awaited decision has been made: Bulgaria and Romania will join the Schengen Area in early 2025. Hungary played a significant role in initiating and completing this process. This move will bring economic benefits to the two newly admitted countries, including GDP growth and reduced carbon emissions. The removal of land border controls will boost trade, simplify travel, and make the region more attractive to tourists.

Romanian experts estimate that the delay in accession has cost the country billions of euros.

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister, Dimiter Glavchev, previously praised Hungary and Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s involvement in the process. Mr. Glavchev highlighted Mr. Orban’s commitment, noting that he raised the issue at every EU meeting. Bulgaria's prime minister personally thanked Mr. Orban for his support.

Hungary’s presidency of the Council of the European Union achieved a historic success by securing the full membership of Romania and Bulgaria within this calendar year. Soon, the arduous border crossings into Transylvania will be nothing but a distant memory,

wrote Adam Balazs in his commentary.

Balint Odor, Hungary’s Permanent Representative to the European Union, also described the decision as historic, emphasizing the Hungarian government’s consensus-driven approach on issues such as migration and the common agricultural policy.

Hunor Kelemen underscored Mr. Orban's and the Hungarian government’s dedication to Romania’s accession, which will bring significant relief to Hungarians in Transylvania. In an interview with Magyar Nemzet, the President of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSZ) said:

The Schengen accession happened under the Hungarian presidency, and I consider it very important that the Prime Minister made it a priority from the very beginning to put Romania’s accession on the agenda and to support it. For us Hungarians here in Transylvania and across the Carpathian Basin, it is vital that physical borders no longer impede our connections with one another. This is also a matter of justice for the country, as Romania has been unfairly subjected to double standards for 13 years, despite being technically prepared.

Cover photo: Border control in Romania (Photo: AFP)

