But let's look at another video, filmed in Dnipro during Christmas, which shows a black military minibus with no license plates speeding through an intersection. A bloodied man, clearly trying to escape his abductors, dangles from the vehicle. The bus eventually stops, and the man falls out and runs away. A few yards further, he pleads with the drivers passing by for help, so he can escape. His jacket is torn, suggesting physical struggle or outright assault.

In Izmail, another man was apparently luckier. Surrounded by several black-clad officers attempting to detain him, he managed to escape with a clever trick. The young man was assisted by elderly women in his getaway.

The situation in Transcarpathia is equally grim. According to local reports, internal Ukrainian commando units have once again arrived to round up men in the region, including areas inhabited by ethnic Hungarians. The pattern is always the same: those with money can buy their way out for thousands of dollars if caught, while those without funds are sent straight to the meat grinder to the east of Ukraine. It’s said that even those with exemptions or disability papers are not spared - they are hauled to the nearest recruitment office, where they are extorted for cash.

Thus, locals have nicknamed the corrupt military offices “conscription extortion headquarters,” but terms like Gestapo and NKVD are also in common use.

In Berehove’s town center, a recent video captured an attempted daylight abduction of an older taxi driver by uniformed officers. A woman intervened to protect the man. The video shows the officers behaving as if they are above the law, with an attitude reminiscent of Soviet occupiers - a visceral mindset that appears to be deeply ingrained.

In 2019, electing a comedian as Ukraine’s president seemed amusing and funny. No one predicted that the laughter would soon turn to tears and that the former comedian would resemble the blood-soaked clowns of the darkest horror films. It is no exaggeration to say that Ukraine has become a harsh military dictatorship, with the reckless West being actively complicit in maintaining this regime. Instead of striving for peace, Zelensky disregards his own people, sending hundreds of thousands to the slaughter. But this bubble will soon burst, and accountability will be demanded for the horrors committed since February 24, 2022, when Ukrainian authorities - encouraged by the West - began perpetrating atrocities against their own civilians. Ultimately, everyone bears responsibility, for as the saying goes: “He who remains silent among the guilty is also complicit.”

The deteriorating relationship between Russia and Ukraine turned into an armed conflict in 2014 and escalated into full-scale war. The first two years of the war brought dramatic destruction, and the fighting shows no signs of abating in 2024.

Cover photo: Forced conscription in Ukraine (Source: Telegram)