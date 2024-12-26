If a country’s president speaks to the leaders of neighboring states in the style of a mafioso, then how much respect can he possibly have for his own people? The answer, as evidenced by the human rights abuses occurring in Ukraine, is: none. Volodymyr Zelensky’s madness is increasingly resembling genocide rather than a war of national defense. Masked enforcers of the military recruitment offices show no mercy to Ukrainian men even at Christmas, with conscription being enforced more ruthlessly than ever. It is no exaggeration to say - something with which Ukrainians themselves would agree - that in Joe Biden's and Ursula von der Leyen’s favorite democracy, men have as much right to life as the average North Korean in that distant dictatorship.
Step outside to the street, and you’re at risk of being kidnapped by recruiters. For nearly three years now, the borders have been closed to men. These borders are guarded with barbed wire, drones, and night vision equipment supplied by half-witted liberals from the West and Hungary. If you refuse to voluntarily die for a country that has done nothing for you, you are labeled a traitor, an enemy of society, and a pariah. Marriage, divorce, changing your address, buying a car, selling property, or taking up employment - all this requires permission from the military recruitment office.
Absurd, isn’t it? Yet this is the harsh reality of 21st-century Ukraine, a country where, in 2014, the entire city of Kyiv took to the streets to protest the beating of a few students by the authorities. Today, fear rules the land of this once freedom-loving people, where men, dismissively referred to as “meat,” are literally hunted down in the streets to be used as cannon fodder. Videos of such abuses are cropping up on social media sites by the hour. In one clip, recorded at a checkpoint in Vyshhorod, officers spray gas into the interior of a stopped car to force the conscript inside to get out. After prying open the windows, the cops and the uniformed officers ignite the gas, causing a burst of fire within the vehicle.
Now, imagine such a scene in a normal country. Following the incident, both the interior and defense ministers would have to resign, and the uniformed bandits caught by the camera would face prison sentences. But not in Ukraine. Aside from a minor slap on the wrist, the matter has no repercussions. Western human rights activists, the European Union, and the Western liberals who are usually so sensitive to infringements remain eerily silent.