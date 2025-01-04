For decades, Ukraine has struggled with corruption, which pervades not only public administration but also the economy, judiciary, and public services, severely impacting the country's development and stability. This situation highlights the lack of transparency in governmental institutions and reflects a dramatic decline in public trust in political leadership. Earlier, a poll in Ukraine found that 78 per cent of the population blames President Volodymyr Zelensky for the rampant corruption in the country. Many believe that widespread state corruption hinders economic development to a greater extent than the Russia–Ukraine war.

Despite efforts by the liberal media to excuse the Ukrainian president’s scandals that have come to light, Ukrainians consider Zelensky and his administration to be deeply corrupt—a view increasingly shared across Europe. It is no wonder that Zelensky is reluctant to call a presidential election, citing the ongoing war as a pretext.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky often traveled to Washington to ask US President Joe Biden for money (Photo: Getty Images via AFP)

One of the gravest forms of corruption occurs in state contracts and public procurement. Procurement processes are often manipulated, competitors excluded, and issuers given preferential treatment. Due to the lack of transparency, state funds frequently fall victim to the usual scheming.

A significant portion of the population, particularly young people, feels disillusioned with the system, prompting many to seek opportunities abroad, as they believe they cannot succeed in a corrupt system at home. However, mandatory conscription for military age men in recent months has made leaving the country increasingly difficult, if not impossible.

Reforms aimed at improving the situation, such as rationalizing public services, strengthening judicial independence, and enhancing the role of civil society, have been on the agenda for years. However, a lack of political will and entrenched corruption have posed significant obstacles to meaningful change.

Zelensky and cronyism

The severity of Ukraine’s problems is illustrated by the latest controversy surrounding Zelensky. On June 19, 2024, the president's family appointed Svitlana Pishchenska, the sister of the chairwoman of Ukraine’s accounting chamber, as director of Aldorante Limited, an offshore company based in Cyprus.

It turned out that she is the sister of Olha Pishchenska, who became head of Ukraine’s accounting chamber in January of the previous year, reportedly due to her connections with Zelensky, a friend and former neighbor from his hometown of Kryvyi Rih.

Earlier, Ukrainian MP Geo Leros accused Zelensky of embezzling state funds. Reports emerged that Zelensky and his associates had funneled approximately 40 million US dollars into various offshore companies through businessman Ihor Kolomoisky since 2012. Leros also claimed that Zelensky used state funds to purchase property abroad.

Zelensky lied to everyone

As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, during his presidential campaign, Zelensky pledged to cleanse Ukraine of its oligarch-controlled economic and social systems. His campaign targeted politicians, like former President Petro Poroshenko, who were often accused of hiding wealth in offshore accounts. This message resonated with voters, earning Zelensky 73 percent of the vote.

In reality, however, nothing has changed in Ukraine.

Leaked documents, known as Pandora Papers, from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), shared as part of a global investigation with The Guardian, suggest that

Zelensky resembles his oligarch predecessors more than the upright history teacher he once played.

The documents reveal that Zelensky previously held an undisclosed stake in an offshore company, which he secretly transferred to a friend shortly before winning the election.

These records indicate that Zelensky participated in an extensive network of offshore companies co-owned by old friends and television business partners, the Hungarian Mandiner news portal wrote.

Many of these business partners were later brought into his political leadership. The portal also revealed that the media company of Zelensky’s circle had ties to Russian business interests.

Corruption has now become central to Zelensky's playbook, which is a rather interesting turnaround for a man who once played the piano with his penis in a show.

