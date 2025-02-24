There was a celebratory atmosphere on Saturday at the Varkert Bazar, where the political community behind Hungary's national government was gifted by the prime minister with renewed strength, faith, and perseverance. These are greatly needed in times when traitors conspire to destroy the achievements of the past fifteen years. The often-heard message took on deeper meaning: if we stand together, trust one another, and remain loyal to our communities and homeland, Hungary can succeed.

If so, this year will indeed be the year of breakthrough. Fortunately, the headwinds that Hungarians have had to fight against to defend their faith, values, and common sense have mostly turned into tailwinds.

However, the Prime Minister also warned that with President Trump's victory, the war-mongering, gender-obsessed, illegal migrant-releasing beast has lost only one leg, and in Brussels, it still hops along quite well on that one leg — unfortunately with some domestic assistance.

It’s clear that they still want to force the migrant pact on us, abolish child protection measures, end utility cost reductions, and eliminate the thirteenth-month pension. They believe thwarting these measures will fracture the unity of our political community, paving the way for the band of traitors to overthrow the government. Viktor Orban firmly stated that Hungary will not yield on these matters.

Critics claim the address ignored issues people care about, which is obviously nonsense.

The speech fit perfectly into what we've come to expect from Viktor Orban: every question and solution to a problem was addressed within a global political context, and the specific measures for the near future were underpinned by a generally patriotic political philosophy.

This philosophy centers on protecting families as the fundamental unit of national existence, securing the necessary resources by strengthening a work-based economy, and defending the faith and value systems that hold our communities together against the madness plaguing the world. That’s why it’s important to enshrine in the Fundamental Law self-evident truths, like the existence of only two genders — male and female — and preventing advocates of various aberrations from imposing their alternative realities on the majority.

Protecting families is also the aim behind the unique in the world exemption of mothers with multiple children from paying personal income tax, as well as the VAT refund for pensioners hardest hit by rising food prices. With elections next year, critics will undoubtedly label these measures as vote-buying, but that doesn’t diminish their significance.

The Prime Minister also preempted professional alarmists who claim there are no funds for what they consider wasteful spending. As he put it, as long as employment rate is near full and many people are uprightly paying contributions from rising wages, the pension system remains sustainable, and the surplus left with families is replenished through consumption-driven tax revenue. The government’s “100 New Factories” program is designed to ensure precisely that, so despite global economic upheavals, Hungarians will always have jobs.

Importantly, Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy’s involvement in the new program signals plans for processing plants and food industry factories. This is the first step in ending the disgraceful situation that led to soaring food prices in a country with such agricultural potential. The development will benefit everyone, even those working to thwart these efforts while on foreign payrolls.