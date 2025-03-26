Rendkívüli

Jól szervezett bűnbandát számolt fel a NAV, egy volt politikus is gyanúsított

Budapest Mayor Promises LGBTQ District to Pride Organizers

In March, Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony was a guest on the Budapest Pride podcast, where he pledged support for holding the Pride parade, promised backing for an LGBTQ community center project, and also found it a good idea to create an LGBTQ district in Budapest.

2025. 03. 26. 12:31
Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)
At the beginning of March, Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony was a guest on the Budapest Pride podcast. The hosts are the organizers of the homosexual event series of the same name, and the program was recorded in the studio of 444.hu, a news outlet, which is also funded by George Soros.

202501129 Budapest Fővárosi közgyűlés fotó: Hatlaczki Balász (HB) Pesti Srácok képen: Karácsony Gergely főpolgármester
Gergely Karacsony stands up for Pride (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki) 

During the conversation, the mayor expressed his commitment to the continuation of Pride. "The Budapest Pride will definitely take place. People cannot be banned from having a good time in Budapest's public spaces," he said, fully aware of the intentions behind the constitutional amendment and the modification of the assembly law, which aim at protecting children.

Gergely Karacsony also promised the establishment of an "LGBTQ community center," which would be funded through the so-called participatory budget. As is known, citizens can vote for participatory budget projects on the capital's website, and the city administration provides funding for those that receive the most votes. Regarding the idea of the community center, the mayor enthusiastically welcomed it and promised that he would also vote for it.

According to the project description, the community center would host the programs of organizations such as Hatter Society, Labrisz Lesbian Association, and the LGBTQ Federation, as well as thematic clubs and self-help groups. ”

It is worth noting that these groups are favored partners of George Soros and the international liberal pseudo-NGO network. The community center project received only 597 votes.

At the end of the discussion, the Pride organizers raised the stakes even further. They suggested that, following the example of Torremolinos in Spain, 

an LGBTQ district could also be established in the capital.

Gergely Karacsony responded supportively, saying, "I can easily imagine something like that in Budapest as well." Such an initiative could make Budapest an even more diverse city, he added.

