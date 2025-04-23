Hungary FM: Europe Is Rushing Toward Its Own Destruction

Europe is rushing toward its own destruction, and the patriots want to stop that, Peter Szijjarto stated. To achieve this, he said, peace is needed, migration must be stopped, and the sovereignty of member states must be respected. Patriots across Europe, including patriots in Hungary and Austria, are joining forces for this cause, he pointed out.

Europe is rushing toward destruction, and the patriots want to stop that, Peter Szijjarto says (Photo: MTI/ Tamas Vasvari)

Peter Szijjarto: The World Has Turned Upside Down

The Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade slammed Brussels' current policies.

I met the President of Austria's National Council at a time when it is no exaggeration to say the world has turned upside down, and regretfully in this upside-down world, Europe is rushing toward its own destruction,

Peter Szijjarto declared. The patriots want to stop this process through building peace, stemming migration, and through re-introducing respect for national sovereignty, he said.

We patriots have joined forces to achieve this, and this is what binds patriots in Austria and Hungary in a strong alliance,

he added.

The EU Applies Double Standards

Hungary's foreign minister harshly criticized the European Parliament for making it impossible for the Patriots, the third largest party group, to take positions.

This practice totally ignores the democratic will of the people through making it impossible for the members of the third largest party group to hold posts,

he said.

This entirely anti-democratic practice was supported by deputies of parties that are in opposition in Hungary, but who serve as vice presidents, committee heads and deputy heads in the EP,

he added.

Brussels Wants War

According to Peter Szijjarto, Brussels wants war, migration, and ideological pressure, while patriots stand for the opposite.

Brussels wants to prolong the war while we want peace,

he said.

Brussels seeks to flood Europe with migrants while we want to stop migration,

he pointed out. Brussels wants to "force upon us ideologies entirely alien to normalcy, while we are carrying out a revolution of common sense," he opined.

Brussels wants to push Ukraine into the European Union extra fast but we resist efforts to destroy Europe,

he stated.

No Room for Lecturing

Mutual respect is a key element of bilateral relations, which leaves no room for interference in each other's internal affairs.

It’s clear to us that this good relationship does not allow for lecturing or interfering in each other’s domestic politics,

te Hungarian foreign minister said.

It’s not acceptable to criticize each other, nor to condemn sovereign parliamentary work from across the border,"

he added. Peter Szijjarto also reflected on Austria's domestic political situation in his criticism.

It's especially unacceptable from political forces that, ignoring the will of the people, used hundreds of tricks to prevent the party that won the most votes and had the largest social support in a parliamentary election from participating in the government,

he stressed.

Partnership and Respect Are the Keys to Cooperation

Peter Szijjarto thanked Walter Rosenkranz for his visit and emphasized openness to further cooperation.

We remain fully prepared on our part to continue developing our cooperation with Austria's patriots,

he said. In response to Magyar Nemzet's question, Walter Rosenkranz expressed hope that the negotiations for a casefire in Ukraine would lead to results. Regarding the future of Austria’s governing coalition, he said he sees no clear future, but noted that the country’s economic outlook is worsening. He stated that the coalition’s first major test would come after the upcoming presentation of the budget.

Cover photo: Walter Rosenkranz, President of Austria’s National Council, and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)