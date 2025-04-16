One of the most well-known corruption scandals involving the Ukrainian military erupted over the delivery of mortar shells. Kyiv ordered one hundred thousand units from a weapons manufacturer and paid over forty million dollars, yet it did not receive a single shell. The contract was signed by then-Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who was dismissed following the scandal. The case, however, is far from unique—such incidents remain widespread in Ukraine to this day.
In Some Cases, Even the Land Was Stolen
In early 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) carried out a large-scale operation in Kyiv. Investigators discovered millions of dollars in cash hidden in shopping bags and boxes, stemming from fictitious land acquisition schemes. Among the suspects were city council members, heads of construction committees, and even high-ranking city hall officials.