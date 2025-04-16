Experts have also pointed out that during this period, Ukraine invested massive sums in U.S. Treasury bonds—meaning that some of the aid money may have flowed back to the United States, bypassing the Ukrainian economy entirely.

Brussels Continues to Push for Accession

The European Commission continues to express hope for Ukraine’s accession, but the reality is sobering. Of the seven accession milestones set by the EU, progress is worst on the anti-corruption reforms. According to Transparency International, Ukraine ranks 104th out of 180 countries on the global corruption index. A 2021 report by the State Audit Office—issued before the war—had already warned that the Ukrainian state had been captured by oligarchs, the rule of law was weak, and the judiciary biased. Things have only worsened since then. The president of the Supreme Court was arrested for corruption, and another judge was sentenced to ten years in prison after being caught trying to flee to Moldova with glass jars stuffed with U.S. dollars.

Ukraine’s EU Membership Is a Critical Issue

In light of all this, the question rightfully arises: how much longer will the West continue to support Ukraine unconditionally? Corruption in Ukraine is not an isolated phenomenon—it is a systemic, organized practice. Today, the money of Western taxpayers often goes not toward aid shipments, but toward luxury trips, mansions, and Swiss bank accounts. Ukraine’s potential accession to the European Union carries long-term implications not only for the EU, but also for Hungary. That is why Hungary is launching a concultative public opinion vote, allowing citizens to decide on the matter.

