Ukrajnaorosz–ukrán háborúukrajnai korrupció
magyar

Ukraine: A Stronghold of Corruption

Under the pretext of war and cloaked in the guise of national unity and defense needs, a level of corruption has developed in Ukraine that not only shakes the trust of Western donors but also jeopardizes the country’s future. Since February 2022, the United States and the European Union have sent unprecedented sums to Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelensky and his government, in parallel, have promised transparency and reform. The reality, however, tells a radically different story. Ukraine’s everyday life is riddled with classified contracts, fictitious procurements, bribed draft officers, extortionist police, and police raids uncovering piles of cash.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 16. 11:35
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

One of the most well-known corruption scandals involving the Ukrainian military erupted over the delivery of mortar shells. Kyiv ordered one hundred thousand units from a weapons manufacturer and paid over forty million dollars, yet it did not receive a single shell. The contract was signed by then-Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who was dismissed following the scandal. The case, however, is far from unique—such incidents remain widespread in Ukraine to this day.

Ukrajna a korrupció melegágya
Ukraine is a hotbed of corruption (Photo: AFP)

In Some Cases, Even the Land Was Stolen

In early 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) carried out a large-scale operation in Kyiv. Investigators discovered millions of dollars in cash hidden in shopping bags and boxes, stemming from fictitious land acquisition schemes. Among the suspects were city council members, heads of construction committees, and even high-ranking city hall officials.

The criminal organization’s method was strikingly simple. Non-existent buildings were registered in the property database, and then used to justify the privatization of state-owned land—of course, without any public bidding. The lands acquired this way were then sold off at market prices.

An Army Where Only the Poor Fight

The Ukrainian armed forces are suffering from severe manpower shortages, making it increasingly difficult to recruit new soldiers. The cause, however, is not purely demographic or moral. A booming corruption industry has emerged around dodging conscription.

Doctors on draft boards issue fake disability certificates in exchange for cash, exempting young men from military service. In some regions, organized networks have distributed thousands of forged documents, funneling millions of dollars to the ringleaders.

There are also reports of military recruiters abducting people off the streets in broad daylight—videos have captured the incidents. Meanwhile, no such raids take place in elite neighborhoods or resort areas.

 According to a restaurant owner, large shopping malls pay huge monthly bribes to ensure “drafting security.”

The Private Sector Is Also Under Fire

Ukrainian state authorities are not only siphoning off public funds—they are increasingly targeting the private sector as well. The I&U Group case gained international attention. The company had developed a green energy project funded by a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), only to have its assets seized by Ukrainian authorities without any court ruling. The company’s owner, who also served as Lithuania’s honorary consul, publicly claimed that the police deliberately extorted the company. The case drew protest from the EBRD, which stated that such "nationalizations" are not only illegal but seriously endanger future international investments.

Half of the Aid Sent to Ukraine Has Vanished

What raises the most concern, however, is the fate of Western aid. By President Zelensky’s own admission, Ukraine can only account for 75 billion dollars out of the 177 billion disbursed by the United States.

The rest has “disappeared somewhere.”

Later, he cited aid amounts in the hundreds of billions, with numbers changing, but the shortfall always remaining significant.

Experts have also pointed out that during this period, Ukraine invested massive sums in U.S. Treasury bonds—meaning that some of the aid money may have flowed back to the United States, bypassing the Ukrainian economy entirely.

Brussels Continues to Push for Accession

The European Commission continues to express hope for Ukraine’s accession, but the reality is sobering. Of the seven accession milestones set by the EU, progress is worst on the anti-corruption reforms. According to Transparency International, Ukraine ranks 104th out of 180 countries on the global corruption index. A 2021 report by the State Audit Office—issued before the war—had already warned that the Ukrainian state had been captured by oligarchs, the rule of law was weak, and the judiciary biased. Things have only worsened since then. The president of the Supreme Court was arrested for corruption, and another judge was sentenced to ten years in prison after being caught trying to flee to Moldova with glass jars stuffed with U.S. dollars.

Ukraine’s EU Membership Is a Critical Issue

In light of all this, the question rightfully arises: how much longer will the West continue to support Ukraine unconditionally? Corruption in Ukraine is not an isolated phenomenon—it is a systemic, organized practice. Today, the money of Western taxpayers often goes not toward aid shipments, but toward luxury trips, mansions, and Swiss bank accounts. Ukraine’s potential accession to the European Union carries long-term implications not only for the EU, but also for Hungary. That is why Hungary is launching a concultative public opinion vote, allowing citizens to decide on the matter.

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekBrüsszel Péter

Magyar Péter a Tisza Párt győzelme esetén börtönbe fog kerülni

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Ilyen, amikor a kígyó a saját farkába harap.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu