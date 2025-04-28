Rendkívüli

PM Orban Meets With a Living Legend + Photo

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban took to social media to share a photo of his meeting with former heavyweight boxing world champion Evander Holyfield.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 04. 28. 9:32
Prime Minister Viktor Orban reported on his Facebook page on Sunday that he met Evander Holyfield, one of the legendary figures in professional boxing. In the post, the Hungarian prime minister wrote:

Same age, same weight class, luckily a different sport. Champion in the house.

Holyfield, one of the greatest heavyweight boxers, is best known, among other things, for defeating Mike Tyson and for being on the receiving end of Tyson’s infamous biting incident.

Viktor Orban has repeatedly expressed his interest in sports, with football and combat sports being particularly close to his heart. This meeting fits well into that tradition and is also a symbolic gesture: the prime minister once again met with a world-renowned athlete, reinforcing his commitment to sports.

Cover photo: Viktor Orban meets with Evander Holyfield (Source: Facebook)

