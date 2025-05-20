CPAC Hungary Kicks Off in Ten Days, Global Stars Are Headed to Budapest

This year’s CPAC Hungary will feature genuine global stars, with organizers already announcing the first major names.

Among the invited speakers is Ben Shapiro, one of the most outspoken critics in the United States — and the entire Western world — of woke ideology, liberal censorship, and the cultural left.

Mr. Shapiro, one of the world’s most well-known conservative voices and co-founder of The Daily Wire, will be visiting Hungary for the first time. His appearance is expected to draw significant interest.

Also visiting Budapest will be Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is playing an increasingly active role in defending conservative values and frequently speaks at international forums.

Representing young, dynamic conservative voices will be Eva Vlaardingerbroek, a Dutch lawyer, media personality and political commentator, who speaks out boldly in defense of European identity and Christian values. Ms. Vlaardingerbroek is a regular guest at international right-wing conferences, where her charismatic style consistently makes a strong impression on audiences.

Among the attendees will be Alexander Bruesewitz, advisor to Donald Trump and right-wing social media strategist,

who views Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a role model for the conservative world, believing he upholds values that ought to be reinforced in the United States as well.

American talk show host and political commentator Dave Rubin, who boasts millions of followers on social media, will also make an appearance at CPAC Hungary, Rubin previously visited Hungary in 2023, when he met PM Viktor Orban in person. He considers Hungary’s efforts to shield children from the harmful effects of woke ideology exemplary.