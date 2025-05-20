Alapjogokért KözpontCPAC HungayBudapest
CPAC Hungary Kicks Off in Ten Days, Global Stars Are Headed to Budapest

Ben Shapiro, Yair Netanyahu, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, and Dave Rubin will gather in Budapest in the name of freedom and conservatism. This year’s CPAC Hungary will feature true global stars.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 20. 10:17
CPAC Hungary in 2024 (Photo: AFP / Attila Kisbenedek)
CPAC Hungary in 2024 (Photo: AFP / Attila Kisbenedek)
Ten days from now, Budapest will once again become the capital of the international conservative world: CPAC Hungary, organized by the Center for Fundamental Rights, will be held on May 29–30, 2025.

Az Alapjogokért Központ szervezésében ismét megrendezik a CPAC Hungary-t
CPAC Hungary will once again be hosted by the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: MTI)

By now, the event has become one of the most important annual gatherings not just for Hungarian and European conservatives, but also for the entire international right.

This year’s CPAC Hungary will feature genuine global stars, with organizers already announcing the first major names.

Among the invited speakers is Ben Shapiro, one of the most outspoken critics in the United States — and the entire Western world — of woke ideology, liberal censorship, and the cultural left.

Mr. Shapiro, one of the world’s most well-known conservative voices and co-founder of The Daily Wire, will be visiting Hungary for the first time. His appearance is expected to draw significant interest.

Also visiting Budapest will be Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is playing an increasingly active role in defending conservative values and frequently speaks at international forums.

Representing young, dynamic conservative voices will be Eva Vlaardingerbroek, a Dutch lawyer, media personality and political commentator, who speaks out boldly in defense of European identity and Christian values. Ms. Vlaardingerbroek is a regular guest at international right-wing conferences, where her charismatic style consistently makes a strong impression on audiences.

Among the attendees will be Alexander Bruesewitz, advisor to Donald Trump and right-wing social media strategist,

who views Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a role model for the conservative world, believing he upholds values that ought to be reinforced in the United States as well.

American talk show host and political commentator Dave Rubin, who boasts millions of followers on social media, will also make an appearance at CPAC Hungary, Rubin previously visited Hungary in 2023, when he met PM Viktor Orban in person. He considers Hungary’s efforts to shield children from the harmful effects of woke ideology exemplary.

CPAC Hungary was launched in Budapest in 2022 and has since become one of the most significant international meeting points for political and public figures committed to national sovereignty, Christian values, and family protection. The aim of this year’s event remains the same: to clearly demonstrate that the era of patriots has arrived, and that the revolution of American and European common sense converges in Budapest.

As in previous years, the conference’s keynote speaker will be Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who consistently delivers a defining message to the international right.

Organizers are promising additional guest announcements, so the event is expected to once again be one of the year’s most influential gatherings in the global conservative discourse.

Cover photo: CPAC Hungary 2024 (Photo: AFP)

