Hungary Cancels Monday’s Talks With Ukraine

Due to recent developments, the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has canceled a Hungarian-Ukrainian expert-level meeting scheduled for Monday that was intended to address the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia. According to the parliamentary state secretary, the events of recent days have rendered honest and constructive, good-faith dialogue between the two countries impossible.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 12. 10:21
State Secretary Levente Magyar (Photo: MTI)
In a Facebook post on Sunday, state secretary Levente Magyar recalled that on April 29 he met in Budapest with Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna, to inject new momentum into the bilateral talks—stalled in recent months—aimed at resolving issues surrounding the Hungarian minority’s right to use their mother tongue in Transcarpathia. According to Mr. Magyar, during the meeting, which was conducted in a constructive tone, both sides agreed to resume talks at the expert level on May 12.

He added that Monday's meeting was canceled on Saturday evening, as he judged that recent developments in Hungary-Ukraine relations made good-faith, constructive negotiations on such a sensitive issue as minority rights impossible.

The fact that on Friday, based on espionage charges, a ‘counterintelligence operation’ was carried out in Transcarpathia and was immediately made public by the Ukrainian side—just three days before a meeting of pivotal importance—casts doubt on the sincerity of their intent to resolve outstanding issues,

– the state secretary wrote.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days. As far as we’re concerned, we remain open to dialogue,

– Mr. Magyar wrote, in conclusion of his post

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, Ukraine has escalated its rhetoric against Hungary, accusing Budapest of sending spies to Transcarpathia. In response, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto expelled two Ukrainian intelligence officers operating under diplomatic cover from Ukraine’s embassy in Budapest.

Cover photo: State Secretary Levente Magyar (Photo: MTI)

