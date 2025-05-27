Three years is more than enough time for a nickname or a mocking term to catch on. Ukraine is no exception. In the past year, the term "busification" has officially become one of the most widely used expressions. Busification, or kidnapping by bus, is something that is already talked about in this "Western-praised democracy", but no one is able to do anything to stop it. But what is the TCR? It stands for the Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support—basically, the military enlistment office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

Due to the influx of Western money into the country, TCR agents have become the new ruling elite. According to Ukrainian opposition politicians like Artyom Dmitruk and Dmytro Mikisa—both former ruling party MPs—the TCR sends money to Zelensky’s office annually. In return, they are free to continue their street-level manhunts and collect ransoms for those detained.

Mikisa recently stated that the TCR is a hotbed of corruption in Ukraine. They reportedly make enormous profits by selling military exemptions for $10,000, while ransom payments for military-age men caught on the street can reach up to $5,000.

All of this happens with the full knowledge and approval of Ukrainian police, he added.

The TCR used to be called Voyenkomat, but this name has been officially changed because that is the name of military enlistment offices in Russia.

However, it did not take long for the people to absorb the name TCR, as they quickly became notorious for their countless street kidnappings, brutal violence, and home abductions. In Ukraine, the dark Stalinist period is now reflected in everyday life. The abductions, often carried out using vans, along with the supremacy and the impunity that this organization enjoys will be remembered for decades.

Today, people in Ukraine call these agents terrorists, the Gestapo, the NKVD, or the KGB.