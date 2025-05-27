Volodimir Zelenszkijterrororosz-ukrán háborúdollár
Brutal Videos Show How Zelensky's Regime Drags People from Streets in Ukraine to Certain Death

Abductions continue in the favorite democracy of Ursula von der Leyen—who was convicted by a court—where the TCR or Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support, is now openly compared to the secret police agencies of past dictatorships. The pro-war elite in Brussels is pushing for Ukraine's fast-tracked EU accession, while ignoring the daily realities in the Eastern European country.

2025. 05. 27.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)
Three years is more than enough time for a nickname or a mocking term to catch on. Ukraine is no exception. In the past year, the term "busification" has officially become one of the most widely used expressions. Busification, or kidnapping by bus, is something  that is already talked about in this "Western-praised democracy", but no one is able to do anything to stop it. But what is the TCR? It stands for the Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support—basically, the military enlistment office.

Volodimir Zelenszkij, Ukrajna elnöke (Fotó: AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)

Due to the influx of Western money into the country, TCR agents have become the new ruling elite. According to Ukrainian opposition politicians like Artyom Dmitruk and Dmytro Mikisa—both former ruling party MPs—the TCR sends money to Zelensky’s office annually. In return, they are free to continue their street-level manhunts and collect ransoms for those detained.

Mikisa recently stated that the TCR is a hotbed of corruption in Ukraine. They reportedly make enormous profits by selling military exemptions for $10,000, while ransom payments for military-age men caught on the street can reach up to $5,000.

 All of this happens with the full knowledge and approval of Ukrainian police, he added.

The TCR used to be called Voyenkomat, but this name has been officially changed because that is the name of military enlistment offices in Russia. 

However, it did not take long for the people to absorb the name TCR, as they quickly became notorious for their countless street kidnappings, brutal violence, and home abductions. In Ukraine, the dark Stalinist period is now reflected in everyday life. The abductions, often carried out using vans, along with the supremacy and the impunity that this organization enjoys will be remembered for decades.

Today, people in Ukraine call these agents terrorists, the Gestapo, the NKVD, or the KGB.

And they've earned those labels without question. They’ve sent hundreds of thousands to their deaths while enriching themselves and the ruling power. Many TCR officials now own multi-million-euro luxury villas in Spain and Italy. It’s no coincidence—legalized abduction pays well. Zelensky and his administration, reportedly enjoying 74 percent popularity rating according to various bought-and-paid-for pollsters, look on approvingly.

The West cynically condones this, offering impunity. Meanwhile, TCR agents play two roles: they abduct the person, then return the coffin. 

That is, if they didn’t dump the body in an unmarked grave. If the body is returned, they even attend the coffin's arrival—something families are “deeply grateful” for. 

Not a single international human rights organization has protested the TCR's crimes.  In fact, some perpetrators are even honored.

Terror now permeates Ukraine’s streets, homes, air and even its rivers. Men desperate to flee have tried to escape across the border via rivers. Official data say around 50 people drowned in the Tisza River while trying to flee to the EU. But Ukrainian statistics are often unreliable. That number could be four or five times higher. Many who attempt an escape from the stronghold of democracy across the mountains never return—some are shot in the back, others get lost. Just last Monday, bodies were discovered in the mountains of Chernivtsi. They had frozen to death after losing their way.

In Uzhhorod, a man was admitted to the intensive care unit after being taken to the local TCR center. Of course, the office denied that he had been beaten, but a heavily edited video has also surfaced showing the man suddenly falling backwards – presumably as a result of a blow. The video clearly shows signs of editing, and the nature of the fall suggests it was caused by an impact.

Doctors are currently fighting to save his life. He fell into a coma, and examinations revealed frontal lobe trauma and a brain hemorrhage. The TCR is now being defended in a fake video by a local paid propagandist from Uzhhorod who has strong ties to the intelligence services—a man previously known for his anti-Hungarian rhetoric.

Unsurprisingly, the TCR cannot lay a finger on people like Vitaliy Glagola, who produces such fake videos, or Roland Tseber. They move in influential informant circles. They can even travel abroad during martial law, with permission. True, at least one of them has already been banned from Hungary.

For everyone else, the deadly grip of the Ukrainian rule of the law remains.

Mysterious disappearances and subsequent deaths continue to rise. According to evil tongues, those who drown in the Tisza do not end up in the river around Khust by chance.

Many believe that murders, not drownings, occur around Khust where the Tisza River can be crossed on foot. Allegedly, non-compliant conscripts were beaten first, then thrown into the river, saying "the unfortunate man tried to flee and drowned."

Resistance, however, is growing. Men are increasingly standing up for themselves. In Kremenchuk, a recent video showed a cyclist being targeted for abduction by TCR agents. Fortunately, several enraged men rushed to his help, chased off the abductors, and even damaged their vehicle.

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)

