PM Orban: Government Takes Action Against Ukrainian Scammers + Video

One careless click and Ukrainian scammers can get a family’s entire savings, the prime minister warned. The issue will be a priority topic at today's cabinet meeting.

2025. 05. 28. 9:58
Viktor Orban demonstrated how Ukrainian cyber scammers are targeting and harming Hungarian families. In a new video uploaded to his social media page on Tuesday, the prime minister said the problem will receive special attention at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

Budapest, 2024. július 3. A Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök (b) és Thérese Blanchet, az Európai Tanács főtitkára (j3) a kormány tagjai társaságában az Európai Unió Tanácsa soros magyar elnökségének első kormányülésén a Karmelita kolostorban 2024. július 3-án. Az asztalnál balról Bordás Gábor, a Miniszterelnöki Kormányiroda közigazgatási államtitkára (b2), Bíró Marcell, a miniszterelnök nemzetbiztonsági főtanácsadója (b3), Szalay-Bobrovniczky Kristóf honvédelmi miniszter (b4) és Nagy István agrárminiszter (b5), szemben középen Magyar Levente, a Külgazdasági és Külügyminisztérium parlamenti államtitkára (b6) és Hankó Balázs kultúráért és innovációért felelős miniszter (b7), jobbról Navracsics Tibor közigazgatási és területfejlesztési miniszter (j6), Nagy Márton nemzetgazdasági miniszter (j5), Rogán Antal, a Miniszterelnöki Kabinetirodát vezető miniszter (j4), Gulyás Gergely Miniszterelnökséget vezető miniszter (j2) és Tuzson Bence igazságügyi miniszter (j). MTI/Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda/Benko Vivien Cher
Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko

"We’re preparing at full speed for Wednesday's cabinet meeting. We’ll have a number of economic topics on the table: mandatory cap on markups, the Demjan Sandor scheme for scaling up local SMEs and we’ll focus in particular on a very harmful phenomenon. In recent times, there has been a noticeable rise in banking scams and hacking cases, particularly Ukrainian-linked cyber fraud, Viktor Orban explained.

One wrong click and there go the family’s savings. Scammers defraud Hungarian families of 8 billion forints (EUR 19.8m) each year, 

PM Orban said.  He highlighted that authorities recently shut down a 19-member network linked to Ukrainian organized crime, adding he believed that investigators will have to step up such operations.  

The cabinet on Wednesday will decide on new ways to combat banking scams linked to Ukrainian crime rings,

PM Orban stated.

Following the cabinet meeting, a government press briefing will also be held on Wednesday at 3 pm, announced Gergely Gulyas, the minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office, on his social media account.

At the press conference Gergely Gulyas and government spokeswoman Eszter Vitalyos will present the government’s decisions.

Magyar Nemzet's online edition will broadcast the announcements live.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Fischer Zoltan)

