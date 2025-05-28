PM Orban: Government Takes Action Against Ukrainian Scammers + Video

Viktor Orban demonstrated how Ukrainian cyber scammers are targeting and harming Hungarian families. In a new video uploaded to his social media page on Tuesday, the prime minister said the problem will receive special attention at Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's Press Office/Vivien Cher Benko

"We’re preparing at full speed for Wednesday's cabinet meeting. We’ll have a number of economic topics on the table: mandatory cap on markups, the Demjan Sandor scheme for scaling up local SMEs and we’ll focus in particular on a very harmful phenomenon. In recent times, there has been a noticeable rise in banking scams and hacking cases, particularly Ukrainian-linked cyber fraud, Viktor Orban explained.

One wrong click and there go the family’s savings. Scammers defraud Hungarian families of 8 billion forints (EUR 19.8m) each year,

PM Orban said. He highlighted that authorities recently shut down a 19-member network linked to Ukrainian organized crime, adding he believed that investigators will have to step up such operations.

The cabinet on Wednesday will decide on new ways to combat banking scams linked to Ukrainian crime rings,

PM Orban stated.

Following the cabinet meeting, a government press briefing will also be held on Wednesday at 3 pm, announced Gergely Gulyas, the minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office, on his social media account.

At the press conference Gergely Gulyas and government spokeswoman Eszter Vitalyos will present the government’s decisions.

Magyar Nemzet's online edition will broadcast the announcements live.