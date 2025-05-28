The author of the study on the future of the European Union’s agriculture sector is not an agricultural expert, but a medieval historian, Peter Strohschneider. He received a high-level salary for his work from the European Commission, headed by Ursula von der Leyen, according to Vilaggazdasag, citing information from Tenyellenor.

Hungarian and European agriculture would be put in a dire situation if Ursula von der Leyen’s appointee’s report were implemented (Photo: MTVA/Zsolt Czegledi)

The 154-day project cost a total of €149,963.66. Strohschneider was paid €973.79 per day — far exceeding the usual €594.22 maximum daily rate for special advisors to the European Commission. His payment matched the salary level of the Commission’s top directors.

Strohschneider has previously harshly criticized the Hungarian government, calling measures related to CEU (Central European University) "blatantly anti-Semitic," and specifically highlighting Ukrainian students as a vulnerable group.

The report includes several key recommendations:

converting areas of arable land to organic farming and replacing lost production with GMO grain from Ukraine or EU markets;

restructuring agricultural subsidies shifting from area-based to profitability-based support; (Tenyellenor notes that Peter Magyar also endorsed this approach in Brussels.)

assigning subsidy distribution to a committee supervised by civil society organizations instead of government bodies in the future.

According to Tenyellenor, the Strohschneider report clearly reflects the influence of American multinational corporations that played a key role in the privatization and transformation of Ukraine’s agriculture. These same corporations are leading promoters and beneficiaries of GMO legalization.

You can read the full article in Hungarian on the Tenyellenor website by clicking here.