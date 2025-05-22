Rendkívüli

Brussels Leadership Would Import War into EU with Ukraine

Alpar Gyoparos called the fast-tracked admission of Ukraine into the EU egregious. At his forum in Szombathely, the government commissioner urged everyone to participate in the consultative vote Voks 2025.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 22. 10:41
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
"Ukraine’s accession to the European Union through an expedited process would pose serious security, economic, and existential risks to every Hungarian family, every Hungarian citizen. That’s why it is important for everyone to participate in the consultative vote Voks 2025 and express their opinion," emphasized the government commissioner for the development of modern settlements on Wednesday in Szombathely, western Hungary.

Speaking at a press briefing before the forum related to the vote, Alpar Gyoparos stated,

Ukraine’s accession would currently mean importing war into the EU.

He pointed out that nearly 800 thousand armed and trained soldiers are serving in the war in Ukraine. The weapons delivered to them from Western Europe and the United States often get lost somewhere, and in his view, these could end up in the hands of criminal organizations, posing a significant threat to public security across the EU.

The politician recalled that  European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has explicitly pushed for Ukraine’s admission into the EU before 2030. He also noted, however, that Ukraine only submitted its application for EU membership in 2020, and accession negotiations only began last year.

Alpar Gyoparos described it as an egregious case that Ukraine is being considered for membership through such an exceptional and accelerated process.

Meanwhile, several Western Balkan countries have been waiting for years just to begin accession talks—some of them having already met most of the membership criteria—but are still being kept waiting.

Every European country has the right to apply for EU membership and can gain admission following proper negotiations and if all conditions are met, he explained. However, the final decision must be made by the parliaments of all member states, including Hungary’s National Assembly, which will also vote on the issue.

