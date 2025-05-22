Brussels Leadership Would Import War into EU with Ukraine

"Ukraine’s accession to the European Union through an expedited process would pose serious security, economic, and existential risks to every Hungarian family, every Hungarian citizen. That’s why it is important for everyone to participate in the consultative vote Voks 2025 and express their opinion," emphasized the government commissioner for the development of modern settlements on Wednesday in Szombathely, western Hungary.

Speaking at a press briefing before the forum related to the vote, Alpar Gyoparos stated,

Ukraine’s accession would currently mean importing war into the EU.

He pointed out that nearly 800 thousand armed and trained soldiers are serving in the war in Ukraine. The weapons delivered to them from Western Europe and the United States often get lost somewhere, and in his view, these could end up in the hands of criminal organizations, posing a significant threat to public security across the EU.