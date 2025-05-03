The Continuous Betrayal of Europe—and of Hungary

The European People’s Party (EPP) held its congress in Valencia and, without hesitation, passed an emergency resolution calling for Ukraine’s accelerated accession to the European Union. Hungary's Tisza Party, true to form, saluted. The resolution only reinforces European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s February declaration: Ukraine must join the EU by 2030.

Last spring, Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar eagerly embraced this globalist agenda of federalism, gender ideology, mass immigration and war escalation when the party's MEPs pledged allegiance to the European People's Party in Brussels.

This political alignment runs contrary to the interests of Europe and its member states. With Ukraine’s fast-tracked - within 5 years - accession now also on the table, the betrayal of Europe is complete. And with it, perhaps, the undoing of the EU as we know it.

Empires expand—that is their nature. They hunger for more territory, more resources, more farmland. Not for the sake of citizens, but for the enrichment of their ruling elite. It’s no coincidence that the United States has been maneuvering since the 1990s to pull Ukraine—culturally and politically tied to Russia—away from Moscow’s orbit.

From the so-called Orange Revolution onward, the writing was on the wall. Russia’s military response was only a matter of time. The annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the full-scale invasion of the country in 2022 are two unfortunate chapters of the same story. Make no mistake: Russian aggression is a fact and must be condemned. But this conflict did not begin in 2022, no matter how loudly the globalist media scream it to be so.

American and European globalist political and economic networks had a major role in bringing the conflict between the two countries, or rather between the Western World and Russia to a boil. The political line of the alliance in America is the Democrats, while in Europe it is the parties wielding power in Brussels (EPP, socialists, liberals and greens). The French-German support for Ukraine? Driven not by solidarity, but by cold economic ambition. They see a ripe market ready for corporate conquest.

This is precisely why Hungary's ruling Fidesz party left the EPP: because it became a tool of globalist elites, placing the interests of banks and multinationals above the will of the member states and the European people.

Today, the EPP serves this empire with full devotion, using every means at its disposal and doesn't shy away from destabilizing and toppling sovereign governments that refuse to toe the line. It grooms politicians from scratch, builds parties around them, brings them into the party family and inserts them into the machinery of Brussels.

The empire has had enough of Hungary's Brussels-integrated, post-communist Gyurcsany-led opposition's bumbling since 2010. Their liberal Momentum experiment failed too. So now the EPP has thrown its full weight behind the Tisza Party.

There are no coincidences in politics. Massive resources and a full political infrastructure have been handed to Tisza, boosting a party leader who is media-savvy, quick on his feet, and adept at social media messaging. The liberal, globalist press lined up behind him, as did the usual left-wing thinktanks known for manipulating public opinion.

And now even the transatlantic Soros–Democrat alliance has made its move. Just recently, through David Koranyi, they let it be known: Peter Magyar is their man. Lest we forget, it was their dollars fueling the Hungarian Left’s campaign back in 2022.

The alliance is seamlessly behind Magyar. Their aim? To force Hungary into line. To strip us of our independence. To place another nodding puppet in the prime minister’s chair.

Magyar and his Tisza Party are merely tools for this goal.

The stakes are enormous. Should Ukraine join the EU under these terms—with the full support of Tisza voters—Hungary stands to lose vital EU funding. Next would come a wave of privatizations favoring globalist corporations, the removal of windfall taxes, the scrapping of our utility price caps, and the dismantling of our family support policies.

This would be their version of regime change. A regression back to 2010

—when Hungary stood on the edge of economic, political, moral, and social collapse.

So make no mistake: the 2026 election will be a historic reckoning. Hungarians will be choosing between submission to Brussels—or the defense of national interests.

The author is lead analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights.