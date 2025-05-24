olajvezetékenergiaOrbán ViktorSzerbiaAlekszandar Vucsics
magyar

Viktor Orban Expands Energy Connection

On Friday, Viktor Orban held talks in Belgrade with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to discuss the further development of energy cooperation. The Hungarian prime minister announced on his social media account that the plans include building a new oil pipeline and doubling electric energy interconnection capacity. According to PM Orban, the partnership is progressing well.

Wiedermann Béla
Forrás: X platform2025. 05. 24. 10:30
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives in Belgrade, May 23, 2025 (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

After the meeting with President Vucic in Belgrade, Viktor Orban posted the following on X:

Today I met with President Vucic in Serbia today to boost our energy partnership. Serbia plays a vital role in Hungary’s gas supply, delivering 20 million cubic meters every day. Our next steps: building a new oil pipeline and doubling our electricity capacity. Progress is in motion.

The message reveals that Hungary and Serbia aim to elevate their energy policy cooperation to a new level. In addition to ongoing gas deliveries, the two countries are preparing joint investments to increase future energy independence and stability.

Viktor Orban: Serbia Has Key Role

The Hungarian news agency MTI also reported on the visit. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Press Office, Orban and Vucic primarily focused on enhancing energy cooperation.

Serbia already plays a crucial role in Hungary's natural gas supply, delivering 20 million cubic meters daily.

The next steps will be constructing a new oil pipeline and doubling of electricity interconnection capacity between the two countries. Both projects are already in the preparatory phase.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives in Belgrade, May 23, 2025 (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekRost Andrea

Muri Enikő nagyon keményen beleszállt Magyar Péterbe

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

A Tisza Párt elnöke szégyellheti magát.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu