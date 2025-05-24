Viktor Orban Expands Energy Connection

After the meeting with President Vucic in Belgrade, Viktor Orban posted the following on X:

Today I met with President Vucic in Serbia today to boost our energy partnership. Serbia plays a vital role in Hungary’s gas supply, delivering 20 million cubic meters every day. Our next steps: building a new oil pipeline and doubling our electricity capacity. Progress is in motion.

The message reveals that Hungary and Serbia aim to elevate their energy policy cooperation to a new level. In addition to ongoing gas deliveries, the two countries are preparing joint investments to increase future energy independence and stability.