Daniel Deak: The Drive to Adopt the Hungarian Model Grows

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivered a speech at the Patriots’ major gathering in France, in which he emphasized the need for a sovereigntist shift and the exemplary strength of the Hungarian model. Following the address, we spoke with Deak Daniel, lead analyst at the 21st Century Institute, about the prospects of the Patriots, Brussels’ war plans, and how to resist globalist oppression.

2025. 06. 10. 14:11
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)
– “The gathering in France was a show of force, where -  responding to Marine Le Pen’s call - patriotic political forces came together to make it clear that they want to change European politics,” Deak Daniel said, regarding PM Orban’s address. According to the analyst, the Hungarian path outlined by the prime minister is not only a domestic political success, but is increasingly being looked to by the Western European right as a model to follow. “The Hungarian model isn’t just an example of immigration policy, but of values-based, consistent sovereigntist governance, which more and more seek to adopt,” he added.

Orbán Viktor beszédében kiállt a szuverén nemzetállamok mellett
In his speech, PM Orban stood in support of sovereign nation-states (Photo: MTI)

In his speech, PM Orban backed sovereign nation-states

According to Mr. Deak, Viktor Orban’s remarks serve as a model to be followed by patriotic political movements.

Hungary's prime minister has now been in office for nearly sixteen years, and he embodies the kind of right-wing politics that many in Western Europe look to with envy,

– he emphasized. He highlighted that it is especially Hungary’s consistency on immigration that earns it praise.

In France, for example, migration is a burning issue. Riots are breaking out, and in many cases the perpetrators have a migrant background. In contrast, Hungary sees no such conflicts — this is the result of deliberate political decisions,

– he explained. He stressed that defending national sovereignty is not just about migration: protecting national identity, supporting families, pushing back against gender ideology, and rejecting Brussels’ pro-war policy are all causes that unite the patriot movements. According to the analyst, these are the foundations on which future successful right-wing cooperation in Europe can be built.

The patriotic political forces are united in their opposition to Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU accession. Marine Le Pen emphasized this, and the newly elected Polish president shares the same position. Hungary, once again, sets an example here—consistently saying no to pro-war stances and to Ukraine’s EU membership,

– Mr. Deak said.

Brussels plans to implement wartime economy, but nation-states push back

PM Orban warned that Brussels wants to introduce a war economy under the pretext of the conflict — posing a threat of it further diminishing member states' remit.  

The federalists have always aimed to concentrate as many decision-making powers in Brussels as possible. Now they want to carry this out under cover of wartime measures — even by abolishing unanimous voting,

– Deak Daniel stated. The analyst emphasized that Hungary’s position is clear: decisions—especially those as consequential as war or migration—must remain in the hands of member states.

Political witch-hunt against the Patriots

The Western left is increasingly using legal and political tools to undermine patriotic movements.

The globalist side is constantly attacking sovereigntist political forces: in Germany, the AfD is under surveillance; in France, Marine Le Pen is the target of a legal campaign; and we’ve seen similar tactics in Romania,

– Deak Daniel noted. 

What’s interesting is that it’s precisely those who criticize Hungary over the rule of law who are using such methods to try and eliminate voices that stand for right-wing, sovereigntist thinking,

– he added. In his view, the response is clear: patriotic political communities must organize even more effectively and win elections in more countries.

That’s also Viktor Orban’s goal — to see the Patriots become the strongest or second strongest political force in the European Parliament. If that happens, their weight and room for maneuver will be significantly greater,

– he said. Looking ahead, Mr. Deak said he believes the Patriots face two key tasks:

The most important objective is what PM Orban spoke about at CPAC: that the patriots must win elections locally, within their own countries. That already happened successfully in Poland, where Viktor Orban’s ally won the presidential race. There will be elections in the Czech Republic this year, and the same goal applies. So the crucial point is for patriotic political forces to win at home—because if they triumph in their own nation-states, they will then gain far more influence over European politics as well. That’s the central aim—and they must also organize themselves more effectively at the European level,

– concluded Deak Daniel, lead analyst at the 21st Century Institute.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)

 

