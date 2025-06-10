Daniel Deak: The Drive to Adopt the Hungarian Model Grows

– “The gathering in France was a show of force, where - responding to Marine Le Pen’s call - patriotic political forces came together to make it clear that they want to change European politics,” Deak Daniel said, regarding PM Orban’s address. According to the analyst, the Hungarian path outlined by the prime minister is not only a domestic political success, but is increasingly being looked to by the Western European right as a model to follow. “The Hungarian model isn’t just an example of immigration policy, but of values-based, consistent sovereigntist governance, which more and more seek to adopt,” he added.

In his speech, PM Orban backed sovereign nation-states

According to Mr. Deak, Viktor Orban’s remarks serve as a model to be followed by patriotic political movements.

Hungary's prime minister has now been in office for nearly sixteen years, and he embodies the kind of right-wing politics that many in Western Europe look to with envy,

– he emphasized. He highlighted that it is especially Hungary’s consistency on immigration that earns it praise.

In France, for example, migration is a burning issue. Riots are breaking out, and in many cases the perpetrators have a migrant background. In contrast, Hungary sees no such conflicts — this is the result of deliberate political decisions,

– he explained. He stressed that defending national sovereignty is not just about migration: protecting national identity, supporting families, pushing back against gender ideology, and rejecting Brussels’ pro-war policy are all causes that unite the patriot movements. According to the analyst, these are the foundations on which future successful right-wing cooperation in Europe can be built.

The patriotic political forces are united in their opposition to Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU accession. Marine Le Pen emphasized this, and the newly elected Polish president shares the same position. Hungary, once again, sets an example here—consistently saying no to pro-war stances and to Ukraine’s EU membership,

– Mr. Deak said.