UkrajnaFranciaországOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban: I Was and Remain a Street Freedom Fighter

Hungary’s prime minister gave an interview to French television channel LCI, in which he made it clear that only Donald Trump and the United States can end the war in Ukraine, and that Ukraine cannot be envisioned as a member of either the EU or NATO. Viktor Orban also reaffirmed his support for Marine Le Pen, calling her his only "fellow fighter" in France.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 09. 10:22
Hungarian POM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook ( Viktor Orban)
Hungarian POM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook ( Viktor Orban)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, Viktor Orban traveled to France to attend the Patriots’ rally. “I was and remain a street freedom fighter. Today, our freedom is threatened from Brussels, and we must fight back against that,” Hungary's prime minister told the French LCI news channel in an interview. According to Mr. Orban, the Russians are too weak to launch a global war: “They cannot even defeat Ukraine, so they are incapable of attacking NATO.” The prime minister emphasized that the goal is not to seek out enemies, but to establish peace—starting with a ceasefire, followed by American-Russian negotiations. Only these steps, he said, can lead to lasting security guarantees for Europe.

Orbán Viktor minden fontos politikai kérdést érintett
Viktor Orban touched on every major political issue (Photo: Facebook /Viktor Orban)

Viktor Orban touched on every major political issue 

PM Orban believes that Ukraine is unfit to join either the European Union or NATO.

Ukraine is unsuitable to be a member of NATO or the European Union. During the eastern enlargement, every country was first admitted into NATO, as this guaranteed military security. But in Ukraine’s case, that’s impossible. It would mean direct and immediate war with Russia,

– he warned.

Addressing the issue of relations with Russia, PM Orban epmhasized that while one does not need to regard the Russians with affection, the geopolitical reality requires that an agreement be reached with them. As he put it:

The Russians invaded us four times over the past 150 years—once they stayed for 45 years. You can’t imagine how horrible it was.

This, he said, is why Hungary’s stance is shaped not by French but by Central European experience. Viktor Orban again defended the sovereignty of EU member states, stressing that the EU leadership today is stripping powers from nations, and that Hungary continues its freedom fight in Brussels. As he stated:

We cannot leave Europe, because we are Europe

In the interview, he also spoke on French politics, delivering sharp criticism of President Emmanuel Macron.

When it comes to the future of Europe, we disagree,

– he said, adding that the French president’s progressive and liberal vision for the future is extremely harmful. Mr. Orban declared that

Marine Le Pen is my only ally in France. If the National Rally’s candidate wins in 2027, I’ll celebrate with champagne.

Hungary's prime minister also praised Ms. Le Pen for consistently standing up for national sovereignty, and said that if she comes to power, she will support a budget focused not on war and bureaucracy, but on the future. At the close of the interview, Viktor Orban made it clear that the most important issue in Europe today is the preservation of nation-state sovereignty. The weak Brussels leadership uses every crisis as a pretext for centralization, but Hungary will not yield.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Viktor Orban’s Facebook page)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Nógrádi György
idezojelekháború

Az orosz–ukrán háború és Isztambul

Nógrádi György avatarja

AZ ELMÚLT HÉT ESEMÉNYEI – A tárgyalások – ugyanúgy, ahogy az előző fordulóban – nem hoztak stratégiai áttörést.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu