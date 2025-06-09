PM Orban: I Was and Remain a Street Freedom Fighter

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, Viktor Orban traveled to France to attend the Patriots’ rally. “I was and remain a street freedom fighter. Today, our freedom is threatened from Brussels, and we must fight back against that,” Hungary's prime minister told the French LCI news channel in an interview. According to Mr. Orban, the Russians are too weak to launch a global war: “They cannot even defeat Ukraine, so they are incapable of attacking NATO.” The prime minister emphasized that the goal is not to seek out enemies, but to establish peace—starting with a ceasefire, followed by American-Russian negotiations. Only these steps, he said, can lead to lasting security guarantees for Europe.

Viktor Orban touched on every major political issue

PM Orban believes that Ukraine is unfit to join either the European Union or NATO.

Ukraine is unsuitable to be a member of NATO or the European Union. During the eastern enlargement, every country was first admitted into NATO, as this guaranteed military security. But in Ukraine’s case, that’s impossible. It would mean direct and immediate war with Russia,

– he warned.