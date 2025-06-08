Kyiv currently failing to meet the basic criteria for EU accession is the first and most important issue, according to the expert. "Ukraine does not fulfill even the most fundamental requirements, including the Copenhagen criteria, which form the starting point of the path to EU membership," emphasized Gabor Gergely Barath. This alone calls into question the legitimacy of the fast-tracked process, he added.

Ukraine's EU accession would carry serious security risks (Photo: AFP)

The historian also pointed out that this decision sends a highly negative message to the Western Balkan countries, which have been waiting for EU accession for decades.

North Macedonia received candidate status in 2005, Montenegro in 2010, Serbia in 2012, Albania in 2014, and Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2022. It is clear that most of these countries have held candidate status for 10 to 20 years without meaningful progress,

the expert noted. The contrast is particularly striking in Ukraine’s case, where the accelerated process appears to override previously established rules and expectations.

Brussels Goes Against the Will of the Voters over Ukraine

The EU's leadership is once again ignoring the interests of its member states and citizens, Barath pointed out.

EU leaders are acting against common sense. We saw this with the flawed sanctions and migration policies, and now with Ukraine’s admission,

he said. The expert believes that decisions driven by war psychosis and ideological motives could prove damaging for the entire European Union in the long run.

Economic impacts could also be severe.

Barath warned that Ukraine’s EU accession could spell the end of European agriculture. Cheap grain of unknown origin would flood EU member states, which would be disastrous for producers.

This wouldn’t just create price competition but would also raise quality and food safety concerns, "as Ukrainian producers might use chemicals that are banned in the EU."

The subsidy system would also undergo major changes.

Producers would receive less support from the EU agricultural budget, as Ukraine's agricultural sector would absorb the majority of the subsidies. Most of the resource from the Cohesion Fund would end up in Ukraine, leaving less for member states, which would have a negative impact on businesses and the economy,

the historian warned.

Speaking about security risks, Barath noted that weapons flowing into Ukraine since 2014 and the country’s high corruption levels pose serious threats to the EU

If Ukraine became a member, weapons from the black market could easily enter EU countries. In addition to weapons, Ukrainian criminal groups would also threaten public safety in Europe,

he emphasized.

The psychological consequences of the ongoing war are also a factor that cannot be ignored, Barath said, stressing that

soldiers who have been to the front may suffer from post-war trauma, which also poses risks. For these reasons also, Ukraine’s EU membership by 2029 would be dangerous.

In summary, Barath concluded that the EU’s current plans for Ukraine’s fast-tracked membership are problematic and potentially harmful to both current member states and the Balkan countries that have been waiting to join for a long time. His analysis highlights how decision-makers seem to be ignoring the complex economic, social, and security challenges such a move would bring.

Brussels Pushes Forward Ukraine’s Fast-Track EU Accession

As reported by our outlet, Marta Kos, the EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, strongly advocated for Ukraine's support. In her statement, she affirmed the European Commission’s commitment to Ukraine’s accelerated accession process.

She said:

We must and we will succeed in the next phase of Europe’s unification. We have a realistic chance to bring one or more candidate countries to the finish line within this mandate,

Kos added that

we absolutely must take the next step with Ukraine and Moldova. Both countries have done their homework. Everything is ready, and it’s now up to the Council to open the first cluster.

The European Commission is doing everything to push Ukraine's fast-track accession. Ursula von der Leyen - who was condemned by a court - aims to admit Ukraine into the EU before 2030.

Ursula von der Leyen had earlier spoken at the "Support Ukraine" plenary session in Kyiv about the possibility of EU accession for the war-torn country. The Commission President clearly indicated that Ukraine’s accession could take place before 2030.

I really appreciate the political will that is there. I would even say Ukraine’s merit-based process, if they continue at that speed and at that quality, perhaps they could be earlier than 2030,

said Ursula von der Leyen.

Cover Photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: AFP)