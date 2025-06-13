Fidelitas Shows the Southern Border Fence to Patriot Allies + Video

Spanish participant Pablo Gonzalez Gasca emphasized:

"We have the right to decide who enters and who doesn’t—for the sake of protecting our identity and security.”

Czech delegate Adam Knedlhans called it a great honor to be at the Hungarian border at the invitation of Fidelitas and thanked the border guards for their work, which, he said, helps protect Czech citizens too.

American participant Jay Patel reminded others present that, “Donald Trump, President of the United States, built the wall, and his closest European ally, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, did the same in Hungary—for the benefit of all Europe.”

Italian representative Davide Quadri stated:

“Viktor Orban has proven that border protection and the problem of migration can be solved.”

Slovenian delegate Matija Pongrac thanked the Hungarian border patrol for demonstrating the border defense concept, which they plan to implement in their own country as well.