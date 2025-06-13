Orbán ViktorFideszEurópai UnióDonald TrumpCPAC HungaryPatrióták EurópáértPatriótákOrbán-kormányhatárvédelemFidelitas
magyar

Fidelitas Shows the Southern Border Fence to Patriot Allies + Video

Donald Trump built the wall, and his closest European ally, Viktor Orban, did the same in Hungary—for the sake of all Europe.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 13. 16:50
Visit of Patriots to Hungary's southern border fence (Source: Facebook)
Fidelitas, the youth organization of the ruling Fidesz party, announced that it had shown its patriotic allies Hungary's southern border fence, which has been protecting the country and the European Union's border for over ten years.

In the published video, Anna Lako said:

We Hungarians are used to defending our borders throughout history. However, for our European allies, this is not a natural mindset. For them, it's rare to see someone in the 21st century stand up and defend the borders of Europe and their own nation. That’s why we brought them to Roszke.

 

Spanish participant Pablo Gonzalez Gasca emphasized:

"We have the right to decide who enters and who doesn’t—for the sake of protecting our identity and security.”

Czech delegate Adam Knedlhans called it a great honor to be at the Hungarian border at the invitation of Fidelitas and thanked the border guards for their work, which, he said, helps protect Czech citizens too.

American participant Jay Patel reminded others present that, “Donald Trump, President of the United States, built the wall, and his closest European ally, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, did the same in Hungary—for the benefit of all Europe.”

Italian representative Davide Quadri stated:

“Viktor Orban has proven that border protection and the problem of migration can be solved.”

Slovenian delegate Matija Pongrac thanked the Hungarian border patrol for demonstrating the border defense concept, which they plan to implement in their own country as well.

Cover photo: Visit of Patriots to Hungary's southern border fence (Source: Facebook)

 

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

