Fidelitas Shows the Southern Border Fence to Patriot Allies + Video

Fidelitas, the youth organization of the ruling Fidesz party, announced that it had shown its patriotic allies Hungary's southern border fence, which has been protecting the country and the European Union's border for over ten years.
In the published video, Anna Lako said:
We Hungarians are used to defending our borders throughout history. However, for our European allies, this is not a natural mindset. For them, it's rare to see someone in the 21st century stand up and defend the borders of Europe and their own nation. That’s why we brought them to Roszke.