Rendkívüli

Donald Tusk kormányáról döntött a szejm

patriótaOrbán ViktorEU
magyar

Hungary in a Strategic Position

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s speech at the “Patriots for Europe” rally in France is being quoted and analyzed extensively in the Italian press. According to media outlets, the Hungarian leader delivered a forceful message to the European elite while outlining an ambitious program for a Patriotic breakthrough across the continent.

Jánosi Dalma (Róma)
2025. 06. 11. 17:21
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, leader of Fidesz, speaking at the “Patriots for Europe” convention in Mormant-sur-Vernisson, France, on June 9, 2025 (Source: MTI / Prime Minister's Press Office / Zoltan Fischer) Fotó: Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Fõosztály/Fischer Zoltán Forrás: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikác
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Many headlines highlighted Orban’s accusation against the European Union, claiming that it seeks to replace the continent’s population with migrants in order to dismantle the foundations of European culture. His passionate, rousing speech was seen as a rallying cry for Western patriots. He also made a promise before thousands of right-wing supporters that he would not allow illegal immigrants to destroy Hungarian cities, assault our daughters and wives, or kill peaceful citizens.

Mormant-sur-Vernisson, 2025. június 9. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök, a Fidesz elnöke beszédet mond a Patrióták Európáért pártcsalád nagygyűlésén a franciaországi Mormant-sur-Vernissonban 2025. június 9-én. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, leader of Fidesz, speaking at the “Patriots for Europe” convention in Mormant-sur-Vernisson, France, on June 9, 2025 (Source: MTI / Prime Minister's Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)

According to Domani, a major Italian outlet, the Patriots believe the EU aims to dismantle the social fabric of its member states. In response, a strategic program — developed by Hungarian and Polish think tanks — has been proposed, calling for a reduction in the powers and structure of the European Union.

The initiative centers on restoring national sovereignty and cultural identity.

Following the success of the CPAC conference in Budapest, PM Orban delivered an enthusiastic speech in France advocating for a radical alliance capable of reshaping the EU — as reported by the Italian portal.

The coverage notes a striking similarity between the speeches of Viktor Orban and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. From the same stage, Salvini declared that the real threat endangering Europe isn’t Moscow, but the invasion of illegal immigrants from the South. He even claimed that migrants arriving from the Islamic world are secretly organized and funded by Brussels.

Salvini also warned against increasing European debt through arms purchases and rejected the idea of forming a European army. Instead, he urged EU member states to follow the peace appeals of Pope Leo XIV and push for an end to conflict.

Several Italian media outlets have published in-depth analyses exploring how Hungary has become the strongest pro-patriotic nation in Europe with significant political influence. These analyses emphasize Hungary’s strategic geopolitical position — serving as a crucial bridge between East and West and playing a key role in shaping the future of the continent.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, leader of Fidesz, speaking at the “Patriots for Europe” convention in Mormant-sur-Vernisson, France, on June 9, 2025 (Source: MTI / Prime Minister's Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Sümeghi Lóránt
idezojelekbrüsszeli szankciók

Brüsszeli hajtóvadászat a győztesek ellen

Sümeghi Lóránt avatarja

Ahol a jobboldal nyer, ott az EU hamarosan jogállamiságról és demokráciadeficitről kezd papolni.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu