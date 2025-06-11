Hungary in a Strategic Position

Many headlines highlighted Orban’s accusation against the European Union, claiming that it seeks to replace the continent’s population with migrants in order to dismantle the foundations of European culture. His passionate, rousing speech was seen as a rallying cry for Western patriots. He also made a promise before thousands of right-wing supporters that he would not allow illegal immigrants to destroy Hungarian cities, assault our daughters and wives, or kill peaceful citizens.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, leader of Fidesz, speaking at the “Patriots for Europe” convention in Mormant-sur-Vernisson, France, on June 9, 2025 (Source: MTI / Prime Minister's Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)

According to Domani, a major Italian outlet, the Patriots believe the EU aims to dismantle the social fabric of its member states. In response, a strategic program — developed by Hungarian and Polish think tanks — has been proposed, calling for a reduction in the powers and structure of the European Union.