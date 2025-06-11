Peter Magyar’s EPP Defenders in Hot Water, Immunity Doesn't Last Forever

According to Csaba Domotor, Hungarian MEP for Fidesz, it is becoming increasingly awkward — and harder to justify — that while other immunity cases are rushed through the European Parliament at lightning speed, Peter Magyar’s remains stalled due to the EP's grand coalition’s protection. Domotor shared his thoughts in a social media post. He pointed out that the EPP is now trying to legally fortify itself — a sign of which is that one of Weber’s MEPs has proposed a procedural amendment specifically to assist Magyar's Tisza Party.

They continue to shield Peter Magyar. (Photo by Miklos Teknos)

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, during a preparatory meeting of the European Parliament’s Committee on Legal Affairs, a member of Weber’s party group proposed merging multiple immunity cases involving Peter Magyar into a single procedure.

The actual intent behind this move is obvious: to stall proceedings in Magyar's phone theft case by waiting for potential additional cases to surface.

“The idea is that if an MEP has several immunity cases pending, the vote on lifting immunity could be postponed until all the new filings arrive. So if a shady figure keeps getting hit with new requests for immunity suspension, these can all be parked and delayed,” explained Domotor, noting, “We could call this Lex Shady Figure, or let’s just call it Lex Peter Magyar.”

He added that this is not only a legal and judicial absurdity — it’s also politically outrageous.

In the end, all was in vain. Even this carefully crafted EPP procedural amendment couldn’t get passed in the European Parliament.

A lot of water has flowed down the Tisza since the leader of the party named after Hungary's major river promised to abolish parliamentary immunity — only to immediately dive for cover under its protective leaf,

the Fidesz MEP remarked.

And if that “fig leaf” of immunity isn't wide enough, his foreign backers and sponsors are holding up additional leaves for him as shelter.

They know they can demand something in return — and they are. We see it in every speech by Tisza Party members and in every voting record,

Domotor pointed out.