PM Orban: "Straight, Unshakable, Standing, Almost Fierce, and Always with Head Held High"

This is how people in the national camp sing Hungary's anthem.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 27. 10:13
Viktor Orban shared a short video on his social media showing the fully packed Puskas Arena, where fans of the Hungarian national team were singing the Anthem. The prime minister highlighted: 

This is how we do it.

"Straight, unshakable, standing, almost fierce, and always with head held high," he added in the clip.

Viktor Orban was most likely reacting to a recent performance that caused quite a stir, when a 24-year-old singer, a certain Ajsa Luna sang the Anthem on the national holiday of August 20, sitting down, cigarette in hand, and way off-key.

 

