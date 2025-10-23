Rendkívüli

Hungary FM Holds Talks with U.S. Secretary of State

The Budapest peace summit is on the agenda, Hungary's Foreign Minister wrote on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 10. 23. 11:25
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)
"The most important meeting of the day is with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Budapest peace summit is on the agenda," posted Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto on social media.

Before the talks, the Hungarian Foreign Minister stated that the talks with Marco Rubio will likely be the most anticipated meetings of the day back at home.

The situation is that the pro-war European Union has become isolated in global politics. It is clear that the pro-war European politicians, the liberal mainstream, and the media supporting them are doing everything they can to thwart a U.S.–Russia summit. We must not be deceived by this, and we must not allow it to weaken our efforts,

He added that after his talks with Secretary Rubio, they would "obviously have more information" on the issue.

Hungary is ready. We stand on the side of peace, and we want to contribute in every possible way to bringing peace back to Central Europe,

Peter Szijjarto underlined.

