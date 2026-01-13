Rendkívüli

Hivatalos: ekkor lesznek a választások Magyarországon

fidesz kdnpGulyás Gergelynézőpont intézetkdnpigazság órájanémeth balázsfideszpuzsér róbert
magyar

The Only Guarantee of Peace and Staying Out of War Is a Fidesz Government Led by PM Orban + Video

While a public opinion poll by the Nezopont Institute also indicates that a Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) victory is becoming increasingly likely, even left-wing influencer Robert Puzsér finds the results of leftist polls laughable. These topics, among others, will be discussed in Tuesday’s episode of The Hour of Truth, where Balázs Németh, spokesman for the Fidesz parliamentary group, will speak with the minister leading the Prime Minister’s Office. During the program, Gergely Gulyás will report on Fidesz’s party congress last Saturday, the party’s candidates, and the fact that, according to even left-wing, Tisza-affiliated experts, Fidesz’s campaign slogan remains very strong.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 13. 13:42
Gergely Gulyas, head of the Prime Minister's Office (Source: Facebook)
Gergely Gulyas, head of the Prime Minister's Office (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

If the head of state sets April 12 as the date for Hungary's parliamentary election, then he will announce it today, Gergely Gulyas said, noting that if a later date is chosen, it could be announced next week. In his view, Hungary's president has very few powers that he can exercise alone, and 

previous heads of state have consistently scheduled elections for the earliest possible date.

 

Shifting Poll Numbers

The prime minister’s office chief emphasized that Fidesz now approaches opinion polls more cautiously, but it is clear that even left-wing surveys show the Tisza Party’s lead narrowing—something for which party chief Peter Magyar has berated them. He added that all this has little significance, noting that in the U.S. there was a time when 80 percent of people thought Hillary Clinton would win, only for President Trump to prevail.

Three days before the last election, polls also predicted a two- to three-point opposition victory, yet Fidesz went on to win by a landslide,

– he recalled. Anyone who believes they have already won an election, he said, will end up losing it. The task, he stressed, is to convince people that the stakes of the election are enormous and that everyone must show up at the voting booths.

What Is at Stake in This Election

– “The most important thing is that Europe is in an extremely dangerous situation, and many have announced that they are going to war—we must stay out of it. There is only one guarantee of peace: a national government. Beyond that, 

what we undertook in 2022, we have delivered on, whether it is family support or pensions. This government can provide predictable performance, even if it is not perfect,”

– he emphasized. 

Mr. Gulyas also spoke about trademarks, noting that they are meant to protect one’s own product, not to steal someone else’s — something that, in his view, also shows how strong Fidesz’s slogan is. 

– It’s clear that Mr. Magyar had instructed his supporters to enter this fight, prompting Mr. Gulyas to add that perhaps 

they should stick to claiming slogans that are truly theirs, such as “Servants of Brussels.”

Referring to an election map published by 444.hu, he said Peter Magyar sharply criticized them, and Brussels likely did as well, because 444 quickly followed up with a more conciliatory article. He recalled that in both 2018 and 2022 there was constant talk of who had what kind of “bomb,” including Laszlo Simicska, but these tactics mostly backfired in the end.

War and Forced Conscription

Mr. Gulyas said that in Ukraine, those being conscripted are civilians. In Transcarpathia as well, anyone who goes out into the street can be seized by force and end up on the front lines. He stressed that more than one million people have died on the two sides combined.

He noted that the chances of a peace summit are 50 percent but realistic. However, the 20-point peace plan already includes Ukraine’s EU accession in 2027, as well as the deployment of an international force to Ukraine. Numerous EU leaders, he said, are envisioning war, including the NATO secretary general, who heads an international defense alliance. “That is why we say the war plan is real, and Hungary wants to stay out of it,” he said.

 

PM Orban Was Right

The program also discussed a recent statement by musician and television host Andras Hajos, who said that while ten years ago he accused Viktor Orban of exaggeration on migration, today he must acknowledge that the prime minister was right. He added that his own views have changed, but he hardly dares to say so in liberal circles.

Mr. Gulyas commented that today no one can dispute that what the prime minister said ten years ago was correct, and that the political community now recognizes this as well—yet nothing changes, and quotas are still being forced on countries.

If Hungary won't have a national government, migrants will be brought in. The same dynamic has played out on the question of war and peace, 

– he said. He recalled that when Hungary assumed the rotating EU presidency, the prime minister immediately traveled to Kyiv, then to Moscow and China, and also met with Mr. Trump—then still a U.S. presidential candidate—to discuss what should be done to achieve peace. He then wrote a letter to EU leaders outlining steps toward peace. “What they are discussing now and trying to agree on is already contained in Viktor Orban’s letter,” Mr. Gulyas said, adding that there is significant political responsibility for what has happened.

Regarding the fact that Zbigniew Ziobro, Poland’s former justice minister, has sought asylum in Hungary, Mr. Gulyas said that providing refuge to Poles is a longstanding tradition in Hungarian history. Today, he added, there is no doubt that rule-of-law principles have been severely violated; after Mr. Tusk and his allies came to power, it is clear that the legal certainty one could rely on has disappeared. Anyone subjected to political persecution under such circumstances is entitled to asylum, the minister said.


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekbiczók péter

A tiszás „szakértő”

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Na várj, idemásolom, mert másképpen nem fogod elhinni!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu