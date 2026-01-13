The Only Guarantee of Peace and Staying Out of War Is a Fidesz Government Led by PM Orban + Video

If the head of state sets April 12 as the date for Hungary's parliamentary election, then he will announce it today, Gergely Gulyas said, noting that if a later date is chosen, it could be announced next week. In his view, Hungary's president has very few powers that he can exercise alone, and

previous heads of state have consistently scheduled elections for the earliest possible date.

Shifting Poll Numbers

The prime minister’s office chief emphasized that Fidesz now approaches opinion polls more cautiously, but it is clear that even left-wing surveys show the Tisza Party’s lead narrowing—something for which party chief Peter Magyar has berated them. He added that all this has little significance, noting that in the U.S. there was a time when 80 percent of people thought Hillary Clinton would win, only for President Trump to prevail.

Three days before the last election, polls also predicted a two- to three-point opposition victory, yet Fidesz went on to win by a landslide,

– he recalled. Anyone who believes they have already won an election, he said, will end up losing it. The task, he stressed, is to convince people that the stakes of the election are enormous and that everyone must show up at the voting booths.

What Is at Stake in This Election

– “The most important thing is that Europe is in an extremely dangerous situation, and many have announced that they are going to war—we must stay out of it. There is only one guarantee of peace: a national government. Beyond that,

what we undertook in 2022, we have delivered on, whether it is family support or pensions. This government can provide predictable performance, even if it is not perfect,”

– he emphasized.

Mr. Gulyas also spoke about trademarks, noting that they are meant to protect one’s own product, not to steal someone else’s — something that, in his view, also shows how strong Fidesz’s slogan is.

– It’s clear that Mr. Magyar had instructed his supporters to enter this fight, prompting Mr. Gulyas to add that perhaps

they should stick to claiming slogans that are truly theirs, such as “Servants of Brussels.”

Referring to an election map published by 444.hu, he said Peter Magyar sharply criticized them, and Brussels likely did as well, because 444 quickly followed up with a more conciliatory article. He recalled that in both 2018 and 2022 there was constant talk of who had what kind of “bomb,” including Laszlo Simicska, but these tactics mostly backfired in the end.