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Hungary FM: Ukrainian Interference in Hungary's Election Growing Bolder

The Ukrainian side is speaking more and more clearly about the Hungarian elections and is openly stating what outcome it expects, said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 30. 10:59
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Ukrainian interference in Hungary's election is becoming increasingly blatant as voting day nears, Peter Szijjarto posted on his social media page, listing several developments that indicate this process.

Szijjártó Péter (Fotó: AFP)
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

The minister highlighted that Ukraine’s foreign minister has now openly stated that they expect the Tisza Party to win the Hungarian election.

As voting day approaches, Ukrainian interference is becoming more and more open: oil blockade, energy blockade, death threats, wiretapping, a Tisza-linked IT specialist recruited as a Ukrainian spy, a collapsing ‘hero police officer’ story, and today Ukraine’s foreign minister could not hold back any longer and said it clearly: they can hardly wait for the Tisza Party to win the election, because that would lead to a twentieth sanctions package, receiving the 90 billion euro military loan, and EU accession moving forward,

the Hungarian foreign minister emphasized.

A Tisza win means that Hungary would get dragged into war, with Hungarians' money going to Ukraine and Ukraine securing EU membership. Foreign Minister Sybiha said all of this today. We must not let the Ukrainians decide our future!!!

wrote Peter Szijjarto.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

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Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu