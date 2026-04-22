Sulyok TamásOrszággyűlésVálasztás 2026
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Tamas Sulyok Convenes Inaugural Session of Parliament for May 9

The President of the Republic has called the inaugural session of Parliament for May 9. Talks between the parties will continue next Tuesday.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 22. 10:33
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Tamas Sulyok has convened the inaugural session of the National Assembly for May 9 at 10 a.m., the president announced on his social media page.

Based on the Fundamental Law, the President of the Republic must convene the inaugural session of the National Assembly within thirty days following the general election. During consultations held at the request of Tamas Sulyok, representatives of the parties that won seats agreed to propose 10 a.m. on May 9 as the time and date for the inaugural session. In light of the consensus reached among party representatives, and in accordance with his constitutional duty, the head of state issued 

a decision to convene the inaugural session of the National Assembly at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2026,

the president's office said in a statement.

As earlier reported by Magyar Nemzet, at their second round of talks, the parties that had won seats in parliament reached an agreement on the composition of the newly formed National Assembly. During the talks, they prepared for the inaugural session and the election of officers, established the seating plan, and set up the National Assembly’s committee system.

Andrea Bujdoso, parliamentary group leader of the Tisza Party, stated that 

talks will continue next Tuesday, 

where they aim to decide on the positions of deputy speakers and committee chairs. She also confirmed that the inaugural session of parliament will take place on May 9.

At the most recent consultation, it was revealed that the Tisza Party plans to establish twenty parliamentary committees aligned with the structure of the ministries. Regarding personnel decisions, it was stated that all three opposition parties - Fidesz, Christian Democrats (KDNP), and Our Homeland (Mi Hazank) - may each nominate one deputy speaker. Our Homeland has already indicated that it will again nominate Dora Duro for the post. It has also since emerged that the Tisza Party will nominate Agnes Forsthoffer as Speaker of Parliament.

After the talks, Gergely Gulyas told Magyar Nemzet that 

a decision on the leaders of the Fidesz and KDNP parliamentary groups could be made this week.

He also stated that the Christian Democrats may form a parliamentary group of eight members.

The outgoing minister said that an agreement had been reached between the government side and the opposition on the distribution of committee chair, deputy chair, and membership positions, with the opposition set to lead six committees. He added that Fidesz-KDNP will hold talks with Our Homeland on Thursday about how posts within the opposition will be allocated.

The Fidesz politician said that the party is facing a full leadership renewal, with a presidium meeting scheduled for this week and a board meeting next week, both necessary to convene the party congress.

Gergely Gulyas said that in the next six months Fidesz should focus on preserving its voter base and considers 

the involvement of Viktor Orban essential to this effort.

Regarding the composition of the Fidesz-KDNP parliamentary groups, he noted that MPs elected from the party list may decide whether to take up their mandates, though the leadership may issue recommendations. Several have already indicated that they do not intend to take their seats in parliament, but this will be announced collectively.

Cover photo: Consultation of parliamentary parties (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

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