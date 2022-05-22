időjárás 22°C Júlia, Rita 2022. május 22.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 22°C
Júlia, Rita
2022. május 22.

Döbbenetes felvételen, ahogy az oroszok lefegyverzik az ukrán Azov ezredet

Forrás: Twitter
3 órája 1 órája
Döbbenetes felvételen, ahogy az oroszok lefegyverzik az ukrán Azov ezredet

Elképesztő videókon keresztül tudósítják a közösségi médiában az orosz–ukrán háború sokkoló pillanatait.

Borítókép: Az orosz védelmi minisztérium sajtószolgálata által videófelvételről készített képen egy orosz katona (j) átvizsgálja egy ukrán katona felszerelését a mariupoli Azovsztal acélmű területén 2022. május 20-án (Fotó: MTI/EPA/Orosz védelmi minisztérium sajtószolgálata)

Ezek is érdekelhetik

15 éves motorost gázolt halálra a vonat - videó

origo.hu

Ezért hívott össze vészhelyzeti ülést a WHO

ripost.hu

Szexbotrányba keveredett a népszerű magyar énekes, rejtett kamerás felvétel buktatta le – videó

borsonline.hu

Az oroszok azt állítják, megsemmisítettek egy nyugati fegyverszállítmányt

vg.hu

Friss hír érkezett Korda György és Balázs Klári állapotáról

ripost.hu

Ifjúsági és U23-as vb-ezüstérmes kenus hunyt el az M5-ösön történt balesetben

hirtv.hu

Ilyen még nem volt: egy nyugállományú orosz ezredes az állami televízióban beszélt arról, mekkora bajban van Oroszország

makronom.mandiner.hu

Női kézi NB I: a Kisvárda és a Siófok is győzelemmel zárt

nemzetisport.hu

Szellemi leépülés a Párbeszédben

magyarnemzet.hu

Kocsis válaszolt Jakab fenyegetőzésére

magyarnemzet.hu

Tetőtéri garzon, szívvel-lélekkel dekorálva

lakaskultura.hu

Döbbenetes felvételen, ahogy az oroszok lefegyverzik az ukrán Azov ezredet

magyarnemzet.hu

Ajánló

Joe Biden nem aggódik egy észak-koreai atomkísérlet miatt

Az amerikai elnök Kim Dzsong Unnak csak annyit üzent: „Helló!”

Novák Katalint próbálta provokálni egy román szenátor Erdélyben

A talpig népviseletbe öltözött PSD-s politikus szerint Erdély román föld volt és mindig is az marad.

Újabb vírus jelent meg Európában: egyre terjed a majomhimlő

A WHO rendkívüli ülést hívott össze az eredetileg Afrikában jellemző betegség miatt.

Francia állampolgár lett a brit miniszterelnök édesapja

Stanley Johnson a brexit után nyújtotta be kérelmét Franciaországban. Boris Johnson úgy reagált a hírre: „magnifique”.

Orbán Viktor Szerbiába látogatott

A miniszterelnök Aleksandar Vucic szerb államfővel közösen nyitja meg a 89. Újvidéki Nemzetközi Mezőgazdasági Vásárt.

NATO: Minden fontos tudnivaló egy helyen az Észak-atlanti Szerződés Szervezetéről

Mi az a NATO és hogyan jött létre? Mely országok a tagjai és mi a célja? Hogyan lett Magyarországból NATO-tagállam?
idézőjelVélemény
Siklósi Barnabás

Hadházy, az összeférhetetlen

A baloldali politikus szerint egészen egyszerűen el lettek csalva a választások.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.humandiner.humagyarnemzet.humainap.humetropol.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu