Döbbenetes felvételen, ahogy az oroszok lefegyverzik az ukrán Azov ezredet

⚡️The latest video of the surrender of Azov fighters.— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) May 20, 2022
1/2 pic.twitter.com/hUm3hmYn85
Kharkiv, Northen Saltivka. pic.twitter.com/LRyWhJxXPH— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) May 21, 2022
Kharkiv region will remember "Russian peace" for a long time.— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) May 21, 2022
Photo by Igor Zakharenko. pic.twitter.com/nZcj6bI1Yl
Return to home after 3 months of war.— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) May 21, 2022
— Kharkiv, Alekseevka. pic.twitter.com/BAd3NVyT0M
Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian 2S4 Tyulpan pic.twitter.com/THJPXAG0yc— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) May 21, 2022
Russian "Terminators" near the village of Komyshuvakha— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) May 21, 2022
Russian tank support fighting vehicles arrived to assist the offensive in the vicinity of Severodonetsk.
🔹The purpose of the "Terminator" is to suppress infantry with grenade launchers, anti-tank systems and small arms pic.twitter.com/0c7T6S47wf
Consequences of yesterday's arrival to the House of Culture (Lozova, Kharkiv region) pic.twitter.com/9bHMcW0mHd— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) May 21, 2022
Ukrainian paratroopers shot down two Russian multipurpose drones "Orlan-10"— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) May 21, 2022
Enemy air targets managed to be destroyed with MANPADS "Piorun" pic.twitter.com/At6w64iBN1
#Ukraine: The first video of the Czech RM-70 122mm MRL in use against Russian forces in the East- all 40 rockets fired at once. https://t.co/88zWfHOJlv pic.twitter.com/Rdo9mijZGB— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) May 21, 2022
Yet more footage of #Ukrainian forces destroying #Russian equipment with pinpoint accuracy 👌— News from Ukraine (@uasupport999) May 21, 2022
The 24th Motorized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy the 🇷🇺 BRDM with a Stugna-P ATGM, in the #Lugansk region#Stugna #ATGM #StugnaP #Ukraine #Donetsk #RussianSoldiers #Z pic.twitter.com/4yAuU3BwWs
Another video of an Orlan-10 being targeted. pic.twitter.com/EoZwDiqVVp— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) May 21, 2022
Borítókép: Az orosz védelmi minisztérium sajtószolgálata által videófelvételről készített képen egy orosz katona (j) átvizsgálja egy ukrán katona felszerelését a mariupoli Azovsztal acélmű területén 2022. május 20-án (Fotó: MTI/EPA/Orosz védelmi minisztérium sajtószolgálata)