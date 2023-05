A tekintély vagy a nyugati fordulat győzedelmeskedik majd Törökországban?

📊ATLAS POLL - TURKEY 2023



We have just released our first public poll ahead of the elections in Turkey.



1st round- Current president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (43.2%) and Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu (42.5%) are technically tied within the margin of error. Oğan and İnce combined have 10.7%. pic.twitter.com/8zHtL0ksQt