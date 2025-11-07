PM Orban: If Ever There Was a Golden Age in Hungary–U.S. Relations, It’s Now + Video

“The true value of an alliance lies in how it has been tested. The more battles fought together, the stronger it becomes—and the U.S.–Hungarian alliance is one of those,” said Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview for Kossuth Radio recorded Thursday evening at the Hungarian Embassy in Washington ahead of the meeting with President Donald Trump.

Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: AFP/Yoan Valat)

PM Orban recalled that as early as 2010, Hungary recognized that the direction in which the West was heading was a dead end—that globalist, liberal governance had no answers to people’s real concerns. “It was the Hungarians who first said we don’t need liberal governance, but nation-centered, Christian leadership,” he said. That vision, he noted, was powerfully affirmed in 2016 when Donald Trump became president, pursuing similar convictions in America. “Something began then in the U.S., but it ended when the globalists returned to power.” Those relations, once thriving, soured under the Biden administration—but, he emphasized, “that period is over.”

Donald Trump has returned to the stage of world politics like a tornado—and that’s good news for us Hungarians,

Viktor Orban declared.

This Is the Golden Age of U.S.–Hungary Relations

PM Orban pointed out that 1,400 American-owned companies currently operate in Hungary, employing roughly 100,000 people and providing families with a livelihood. These firms bring not only jobs but also advanced technology. “Even this year, U.S. investments have exceeded 100 billion forints,” he said.

If ever there was a golden age in Hungarian–American relations, it’s now.

According to the Viktor Orban, the two nations share a "brothers-in-arms" relationship when it comes to promoting peace, controlling migration, and defending families.

Commenting on U.S. sanctions on Russian oil, Mr. Orban said Friday’s meeting with President Trump will clarify all details. “This is the key issue for Hungarian families, households, and businesses,” he said.

“I’m not asking for gifts or favors, and it's not a this-for-that situation” he emphasized. “All I ask is recognition of the simple fact that the sanctions regime, as currently designed, puts countries like ours in an impossible position. The question of Russian energy is not a business matter—it’s a matter of common sense and fairness. I will ask President Trump to exempt Hungary from these sanctions on that basis,” Viktor Orban stated.

Budapest Peace Summit on the Horizon

“Donald Trump is a man of peace,” PM Orban said. “He believes war is evil.” The Prime Minister added that Americans are convinced economic cooperation ultimately brings happiness. Trump, he said, believes “bad things must be eliminated—and the worst thing of all is war.” The President has already helped end eight international conflicts but faces a major challenge in Ukraine.