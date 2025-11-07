adatszivárgásDonald TrumpWashingtonTisza PártOrbán ViktorOrbán-Trump-csúcsEgyesült Államok
PM Orban: If Ever There Was a Golden Age in Hungary–U.S. Relations, It’s Now + Video

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday in Washington. Speaking to Kossuth Radio ahead of the summit, PM Orban outlined what to expect from the talks touching on the Budapest Peace Summit, the Tisza data scandal, and the importance of family policy.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 07. 10:55
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (MTI /Zoltan Fischer/ Prime Minister's Office)
“The true value of an alliance lies in how it has been tested. The more battles fought together, the stronger it becomes—and the U.S.–Hungarian alliance is one of those,” said Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview for Kossuth Radio recorded Thursday evening at the Hungarian Embassy in Washington ahead of the meeting with President Donald Trump.

Orbán Viktor és Donald Trump (Fotó: AFP)
Viktor Orban and Donald Trump (Photo: AFP/Yoan Valat)

PM Orban recalled that as early as 2010, Hungary recognized that the direction in which the West was heading was a dead end—that globalist, liberal governance had no answers to people’s real concerns. “It was the Hungarians who first said we don’t need liberal governance, but nation-centered, Christian leadership,” he said. That vision, he noted, was powerfully affirmed in 2016 when Donald Trump became president, pursuing similar convictions in America. “Something began then in the U.S., but it ended when the globalists returned to power.” Those relations, once thriving, soured under the Biden administration—but, he emphasized, “that period is over.”

Donald Trump has returned to the stage of world politics like a tornado—and that’s good news for us Hungarians,

Viktor Orban declared.

This Is the Golden Age of U.S.–Hungary Relations

PM Orban pointed out that 1,400 American-owned companies currently operate in Hungary, employing roughly 100,000 people and providing families with a livelihood. These firms bring not only jobs but also advanced technology. “Even this year, U.S. investments have exceeded 100 billion forints,” he said.

If ever there was a golden age in Hungarian–American relations, it’s now.

“If there was ever a time when Americans felt eager to invest in Hungary, that time is now,” the Prime Minister remarked.

According to the Viktor Orban, the two nations share a "brothers-in-arms" relationship when it comes to promoting peace, controlling migration, and defending families.

Commenting on U.S. sanctions on Russian oil, Mr. Orban said Friday’s meeting with President Trump will clarify all details. “This is the key issue for Hungarian families, households, and businesses,” he said.
“I’m not asking for gifts or favors, and it's not a this-for-that situation” he emphasized. “All I ask is recognition of the simple fact that the sanctions regime, as currently designed, puts countries like ours in an impossible position. The question of Russian energy is not a business matter—it’s a matter of common sense and fairness. I will ask President Trump to exempt Hungary from these sanctions on that basis,” Viktor Orban stated.

 

Budapest Peace Summit on the Horizon

“Donald Trump is a man of peace,” PM Orban said. “He believes war is evil.” The Prime Minister added that Americans are convinced economic cooperation ultimately brings happiness. Trump, he said, believes “bad things must be eliminated—and the worst thing of all is war.” The President has already helped end eight international conflicts but faces a major challenge in Ukraine. 

PM Orban confirmed: 

the Budapest Peace Summit will happen.

“We don’t yet know whether it will bring a solution or simply be an important step toward peace—but it will take place.”

He stressed that Hungarians know there will eventually be a cease-fire and peace, but express doubt over Ukraine’s ability to sustain itself as a functioning state after the war.

“Then who will pay the bill?” he asked. “We must find a solution that keeps Ukraine afloat but costs Europe as little as possible.” Orban warned that Europe’s belief that it can defeat Russia and force it to pay not only reparations but also finance the functioning of the state is “an illusion.” There is no guarantee that Ukraine will win the war and then the Russians will pay. “The bill already exists—but who will pay it? Europe has no money. And if Russia cannot be forced to pay, then who will?” he asked pointedly. Hungary, he said, is under massive pressure: “All want to involve us in the war."

They want Hungary to provide weapons, and, if necessary, soldiers and money. I don't want that; that's what's at stake in this battle,

the PM stressed.

When asked how Hungary can resist pressure from Brussels, PM Orban said: “We are working with the Americans to build peace.” He added that Hungary’s nationwide anti-war petition also helps strengthen his mandate to stand up for the Hungarian people.

 

Investigation Underway in the Tisza Data Scandal

Regarding the ongoing Tisza data scandal, Orban said the relevant ministers will report to the cabinet next Wednesday, but added that for now, he knows only limited details. “Hungarian law is clear, and so are the moral expectations in our society,” he said.

“If someone endeavors to request another person’s personal data, then they are responsible for handling that data.

If they fail in that responsibility, they are unfit for the task. Now, a database manager has proven incapable of handling this data properly. Most people do not like it when their phone number, address, or even their geographical location is revealed alongside their name," the PM pointed out.
He noted that the data theft has links to Ukraine: “These are facts. Ukrainians were involved in developing the Tisza Party's app, and some of the data handlers are also based in Ukraine.”
“Whoever managed that data even hired a Ukrainian subcontractor. Ukraine is a country at war, and one with which Hungary has political disputes. They want a pro-Ukrainian government in Hungary - one that will let them into the EU, and will send them troops and money,” the PM said. “The data scandal must also be understood in that context.”

The Left Revulses Over Family Support

PM Orban contrasted two competing economic visions: “The left-wing liberal model means raising taxes and taking away what they believe people have no right to—like the 13th-month pension.”

“The right believes in cutting taxes and leaving more money in the hands of working people,” he said, emphasizing that his government supports families through tax credits and family benefits.

“The left-wing approach is represented by parties like the Democratic Coalition (DK) and the Tisza Party. The nation-minded, right-wing economic policy—ours—is the opposite,” Orban said.

He described Hungary’s curent National Consultation as a way to bring clarity to major issues: “Should there be tax hikes or not? Should pensions be taxed? Should family benefits and utility price cuts remain in place?”

“The National Consultation creates a dialogue based on common sense,” 

he said.

PM Orban reiterated his government’s commitment to families: “Those who have children should never be worse off financially because of it.” He noted that mothers with three or more children are now fully exempt from paying personal income tax—a policy that benefits 250,000 women and could eventually reach one million as the program is expanded.

“As long as family policy is the driving force of the right, the left will continue to revulse from,” he said. “The left views society as a collection of individuals and taxpayers. We, on the right, see it as a community of families.”

“The family is the heart of the nation, and our tax system reflects that,” he added. “The left can’t process this idea—they will always try to eliminate any family-based policy.”

As has been reported, Prime Minister Orban departed for Washington on Thursday morning. His meeting with President Trump at the White House is scheduled for Friday afternoon (Hungarian time).
Speaking to our reporter aboard his flight, Orban said:

We have a big plan. Over the past six months, we’ve removed the bad and misguided measures imposed on Hungary by the Biden administration. Now we’re opening a new chapter in U.S.–Hungarian cooperation.

Cover Photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (MTI /Zoltan Fischer/ Prime Minister's Office)

               
       
       
       

