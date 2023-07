🔴 RUSSIA 🇷🇺-AFRICA 🌍| Friday 28/07 evening, the #RussiaAfricaSummit2023 ended with a final declaration and an action plan of the Partnership Forum between #Russia and #African countries for 2023-2026. #VladimirPutin said "Russia and Africa must promote a multipolar order". pic.twitter.com/XaIKuryrhM