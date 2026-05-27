Romanian Officials Break Through Wall at Premonstratensian Abbey in Oradea

The provostry emphasized that there has never been a final and enforceable eviction ruling against it. It also noted that the Romanian state has continuously recognized the provostry’s seat since 1948. “This is not an administrative incident,” the abbey said. “It is an attack on an ecclesiastical institution that forms part of the universal Premonstratensian Order, and it concerns the autonomy of the entire Catholic Church and the inviolability of sacred property.”

The romanian baliff on the spot

Photo: Facebook page of Váradhegyfok Premontrei Provostship

The Premonstratensian Canons, who have long played a central role in the life of the Hungarian community in Oradea, also pointed out that the affected building in the city center is a protected historic monument. Architectural and legal reality, they said, cannot be changed through land-registry maneuvers. The attack targeted the order’s sacred spaces.