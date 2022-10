Kína felküldte épülő űrállomásának utolsó darabját is

China's #Mengtian space lab module, the 3rd major component of the nation's Tiangong space station, was launched on Mon 15:37 in a key step to complete in-orbit assembly of Tiangong.



The lab module is ~17.9m long, has a diameter of 4.2m and weighs over 23 metric tons. 📷Su Dong pic.twitter.com/wGmYqtdEIs