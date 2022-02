Liu Shaolin Sándor ötvenmillió forintot is bukott, de ezt visszakaphatja

China's Ren Ziwei won the #Gold medal in the men's 1000m after Hungary's Liu Shaolin, who finished 1st, was penalized on Feb. 7th. Ren is the 1st Chinese #ShortTrack skater to win an #Olympic gold medal in this discipline. Congratulations to him! (Photo: Xinhua) pic.twitter.com/RKrJaFog2A