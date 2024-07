Három éve még a vérét akarták, most Vilmos herceg kedvence + videó

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Saka - Group stage



Foden, Kane and even Bellingham's performances are being brushed under the carpet. Not at his best, but the scapegoating of Saka is disgusting. He's been England's best attacking player during the group stages



Tribalism is the worst