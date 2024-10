Őrült meccsen tért vissza a győztes útra a BL-ben a Szeged

𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟-𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 ⏸️



𝐎𝐓𝐏 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 - 𝐏𝐈𝐂𝐊 𝐒𝐳𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐝 are ahead on the scoreboard in a very close match. To highlight 𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐥𝐞𝐫 & 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐳 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐡 with the exact numbers in goal 😳#ehfcl #clm #handball pic.twitter.com/eqV9cxzvua