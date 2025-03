Kerkez a Premier League harmadik legjobb védőjévé lépett elő vasárnap ebben a mutatóban

Miloš Kerkez now has 5 assists in the Premier League this season.



Among all defenders, only Antonee Robinson (10) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (6) have more.



This is such a superb campaign for the 21-year-old Bournemouth left-back. HUGE future ahead. 🍒🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/2j5OHcMxov