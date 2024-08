Szaltózó rendőrhajó, csajozó Magyar Péter, gyilkos migránsok – ezek voltak a hét videói

UKRAINE IS LIBERATING RUSSIA



“Battle ongoing on the Kursk Russia - Ukraine border.



Ukraine is breaking through near the villages of Kurilovka & Goncharovka.



Videos of 🇷🇺MLRS, in action against the Ukrainians in Kursk, have been published.”



👉Long live Kursk People’s Republic! pic.twitter.com/JgLFNokRlm