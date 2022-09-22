Viktor Orbán: Repeal the sanctions, Brussels!

According to our sources, Viktor Orbán began his speech by pointing out that the Ukraine-Russia war is no longer localized – the sanctions have transformed it into a global economic war. He believes that at this point, it is clear to everyone that this will be a prolonged war that will continue in our neighborhood into next year and the future. For this very reason, the Prime Minister said that it is more important than ever to defend Hungary’s security, economic, and national sovereignty; that is why the national defence fund was established. Hungary has withdrawn soldiers from the borders and created border hunting units, but we need more soldiers and we must prepare to defend the country.

According to Viktor Orbán, people are worried about the war and are following developments. However, inflation is what directly impacts families.

The Prime Minister clarified that before the elections, they believed that the economic developments would be predictable, however, after Brussels accepted the economic and business sanctions – including sanctions on oil followed by the proposed natural gas sanctions– the price of gas doubled within a month from June 2022, and tripled in the next month.

The Prime Minister emphasized that if the sanctions are lifted, prices will immediately drop to half as much and inflation would decrease. Without the sanctions, Europe’s economy would regain strength and avoid the looming recession. According to the president of the Fidesz party, back when these sanctions were forced upon Europe in early summer by Brussels, this is not what the EU bureaucrats were promising. They had promised that the sanctions would hurt Russia – not Europe. Since then, we have come to realize that the imposed sanctions have caused more damage to Europe than Russia.

Our information reveals that there may be a chance to revise the sanctions in November. Thus, the Prime Minister called upon all members of his faction to do everything possible for Europe to lift sanctions by the end of the year.

He also believes that these sanctions have been forced onto Europe by Brussels’ bureaucrats; the sanctions are causing economic problems and the energy crisis is causing inflation. And the Hungarian left supports these sanctions.

In connection with the opposition, he also mentioned – as was brought up during the campaign – that the Gyurcsány-era and its members are trying to return to power, even though they already destroyed Hungary once before. After this statement, several members of the audience yelled out, “Never again Gyurcsány!”. The Prime Minister continued to explain that with the creation of a shadow government by the Dobrev-Gyurcsány duo, Brussels bureaucrats and Soros NGOs are trying to gain power. This is clear because they are funding the parties of the shadow government. This is what happened during the election campaigns, and it is what is happening now.

After commenting on the left, he summarized the mission for Fidesz-KDNP going forward: we must ensure energy supplies, and defend families and workplaces.

Families will be protected by the utility price cuts, the firewood program, and the brown coal program. Businesses are protected by several elements: an energy support program worth over 200 billion HUF for small and medium businesses, support for energy costs and investments that result in energy savings for production companies, a factory rescue program, and a job protection act to defend those in the service industry.

At the end of his speech, the Prime Minister affirmed that Hungary’s energy supply is secure. There will be enough natural gas, electricity and oil. The sanctions are causing major damage to our country, but with hard work we will have the chance to come out of this crisis as the country that can pass in the turns!

