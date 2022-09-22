időjárás 14°C Móric 2022. szeptember 22.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 14°C
Móric
2022. szeptember 22.

Viktor Orbán: Repeal the sanctions, Brussels!

MAGYAR NEMZET
1 órája 51 perce
Viktor Orbán: Repeal the sanctions, Brussels!

After the overwhelming election victory of this past spring, the Fidesz-KDNP party coalition held its first party meeting in Balatonalmádi. According to Magyar Nemzet’s sources, Viktor Orbán did not hold back here either: he outlined a specific and detailed course for his members of parliament and asked them with unprecedented force to do everything in their power to protect Hungarian families. As was expected, the Russian-Ukrainian war and the failed Brussels sanctions were a main topic in the Prime Minister’s speech, but he of course commented on the domestic left as well.

According to our sources, Viktor Orbán began his speech by pointing out that the Ukraine-Russia war is no longer localized – the sanctions have transformed it into a global economic war. He believes that at this point, it is clear to everyone that this will be a prolonged war that will continue in our neighborhood into next year and the future. For this very reason, the Prime Minister said that it is more important than ever to defend Hungary’s security, economic, and national sovereignty; that is why the national defence fund was established. Hungary has withdrawn soldiers from the borders and created border hunting units, but we need more soldiers and we must prepare to defend the country.

According to Viktor Orbán, people are worried about the war and are following developments. However, inflation is what directly impacts families.

The Prime Minister clarified that before the elections, they believed that the economic developments would be predictable, however, after Brussels accepted the economic and business sanctions – including sanctions on oil followed by the proposed natural gas sanctions– the price of gas doubled within a month from June 2022, and tripled in the next month.

The Prime Minister emphasized that if the sanctions are lifted, prices will immediately drop to half as much and inflation would decrease. Without the sanctions, Europe’s economy would regain strength and avoid the looming recession. According to the president of the Fidesz party, back when these sanctions were forced upon Europe in early summer by Brussels, this is not what the EU bureaucrats were promising. They had promised that the sanctions would hurt Russia – not Europe. Since then, we have come to realize that the imposed sanctions have caused more damage to Europe than Russia.

Our information reveals that there may be a chance to revise the sanctions in November. Thus, the Prime Minister called upon all members of his faction to do everything possible for Europe to lift sanctions by the end of the year.

He also believes that these sanctions have been forced onto Europe by Brussels’ bureaucrats; the sanctions are causing economic problems and the energy crisis is causing inflation. And the Hungarian left supports these sanctions.

In connection with the opposition, he also mentioned – as was brought up during the campaign – that the Gyurcsány-era and its members are trying to return to power, even though they already destroyed Hungary once before. After this statement, several members of the audience yelled out, “Never again Gyurcsány!”. The Prime Minister continued to explain that with the creation of a shadow government by the Dobrev-Gyurcsány duo, Brussels bureaucrats and Soros NGOs are trying to gain power. This is clear because they are funding the parties of the shadow government. This is what happened during the election campaigns, and it is what is happening now.

After commenting on the left, he summarized the mission for Fidesz-KDNP going forward: we must ensure energy supplies, and defend families and workplaces.

Families will be protected by the utility price cuts, the firewood program, and the brown coal program. Businesses are protected by several elements: an energy support program worth over 200 billion HUF for small and medium businesses, support for energy costs and investments that result in energy savings for production companies, a factory rescue program, and a job protection act to defend those in the service industry.

At the end of his speech, the Prime Minister affirmed that Hungary’s energy supply is secure. There will be enough natural gas, electricity and oil. The sanctions are causing major damage to our country, but with hard work we will have the chance to come out of this crisis as the country that can pass in the turns!

Photo CRedit: MTI

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Donald Trump üzent Orbán Viktornak

origo.hu

Migrációs hullámot váltott ki Putyin a bejelentésével, aranyáron lehet már csak felszállni a repülőgépekre

vg.hu

Dráma az M3-as autópályán, elvetélt egy 31 éves kismama

borsonline.hu

Karácsony: Rájtvíng populizm ding....dingvisiz...

mandiner.hu

Termékvisszahívás: Fontos bejelentést tett a Rossmann

ripost.hu

Nagy a tülekedés a moszkvai repülőtéren, aranyáron lehet már csak felszállni az Isztambulba induló gépekre

vg.hu

Putyin egymillió ember bevetését tervezi

mandiner.hu

A Fradi megint megalázta az Újpestet, őrjöngenek a legendás játékosok

origo.hu

Nyaralófelújítást tervezel? Régi tetőd cseréld elegáns ZEN cserepeslemezre!

lakaskultura.hu

Bodorrózsa, a kihagyhatatlan őszi immunerősítő (X)

vg.hu

5 meglepő ok, miért tér mindig vissza a hüvelygombád

life.hu

Minden szeptemberben meglepődöm, hogy ősszel eső esik

she.life.hu
Hírlevél feliratkozás
Nem akar lemaradni a Magyar Nemzet cikkeiről? Adja meg a nevét és az e-mail címét, és mi naponta elküldjük Önnek legjobb írásainkat.

Ajánló

Sanctions policy has gone south

“If we look back on the history of sanctions policies, then we can see that such measures have never actually achieved the desired results,” said Imre Boros.

“The EC’s decision opens up the way to quickly conclude negotiations on EU funds”

In any case, Hungary has not actually lost any EU funds yet.

Fathers and axes

Ernst Jünger’s parable came to mind in connection with the honors bestowed upon Viktor Orbán by the Serbian State.

After 21 years, a new global political turning point

On this September 11 anniversary, global transformations are going in a different direction.

Valuable territories lost to Russia – Ukrainian heavy industry could cease to exist

Ukraine has lost many pivotal economic areas that are now occupied by Russians.

Increasingly dire prospects for Ukraine

Depressing prospects for Ukraine: a bankrupt state, an economy in free fall, and debts doubled.
idézőjelVélemény
Bozsonyi Károly–Tóth Erik

Sikeresek a felsőoktatási reformok

Az a cél, hogy Magyarország ne csak a gazdaság, hanem a kultúra terén is vezető szerepre tegyen szert.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.humandiner.humagyarnemzet.humainap.humetropol.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu