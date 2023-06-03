időjárás 23°C Klotild 2023. június 3.
Hungarian House Speaker: We must be even more determined in defending Hungary's national interests

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: HirTV
2 órája 2 órája
Hungarian House Speaker: We must be even more determined in defending Hungary's national interests

Hungary must maintain its pro-peace stance, the Speaker of Hungary's National Assembly, Laszlo Kover, told commercial HirTV in a recent interview. The Hungarian politician emphasized that the Hungarian government had a duty to prevent Hungary from drifting into the war, regardless of what it takes.

Laszlo Kover recalled that if what Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony said was true - that we are actually at war with Russia - it would cause way more damage than what we now have to suffer as a consequence of the government’s current international policy. Regarding the question as to why the pro-peace stance does not enjoy a national consensus, the House Speaker explained that 

although these politicians claim that they are part of the nation and represent national interests, this is not the case. They actually represent foreign interests. We have been talking about a ‘Dollar Left’ for months now for a good reason, but now I think they are not even ashamed of being on the payroll of foreign powers, if they ever had such shame. They are not ashamed of pursuing policies that is not in line with what they believe to be in the Hungarian people's best interests. […] On the issue of peace, a significant portion of the opposition sympathizers happen to agree with the government, rather than the opposition's view. The opposition is trying to do the bidding of its foreign sponsors to ensure that they continue to receive their millions of dollars. And we understand that certain players in the West are ready and willing to support them.

The developed West has reached a point where they are taking our money like highway thieves and threatening to practically make us a pariah within a federal system that is supposedly based on equality, House Speaker Kover said. In such a situation, we must be even more determined in defending Hungary's national interests, because we must get out of this moral impasse, he added. We must reach the wall, and at that point we must ask which European politicians took a stand against the clear interests of Europe, and why.

With regard to the fact that the European Parliament adopted a resolution against Hungary, Mr Kover said that this was not Hungary's problem, adding that those who have targeted Hungary are in fact destroying the European Union and its moral credibility.

 

 

Despite hysteria-mongering, foreign investors' confidence in Hungary unbroken, as evidenced by growing number of investments

Despite hysteria-mongering, foreign investors' confidence in Hungary unbroken, as evidenced by growing number of investments

Money spent on research and development exceeded HUF 1 thousand billion last year, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in Budapest on Friday.
This is how Hungarian KFOR soldiers experienced the riots – exclusive interview from Kosovo

This is how Hungarian KFOR soldiers experienced the riots – exclusive interview from Kosovo

In the center of Zvecan, you might feel that there are more soldiers in the town than locals.
Brussels recommends that we bankrupt families and pensioners

Brussels recommends that we bankrupt families and pensioners

PM Orban: If we had a ceasefire, inflation would also drop faster.
Securing an ambassadorial post under Biden carries a price tag

Securing an ambassadorial post under Biden carries a price tag

Despite his lofty campaign promises, President Biden selected his ambassadors not on the basis of expertise, as money proved to be a more compelling argument.
A region overrun by migrants: this is the situation at the Serbia-Hungary border

A region overrun by migrants: this is the situation at the Serbia-Hungary border

Subotica and the surrounding areas have been inundated by illegal immigrants again.
Attila Demko: Attack on Belgorod may have been a distraction

Attila Demko: Attack on Belgorod may have been a distraction

Although the Ukrainian counter-offensive promised for the spring has not been launched yet, there are some signs indicating that its preparations are underway.
